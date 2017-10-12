Television Francaise 1 SA (TFFP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TF1 announces TF1 Publicite's new contract with Discovery Communications

Oct 12 (Reuters) - TF1 :TF1 PUBLICITE NEW ADVERTISING CONTRACT WITH DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS, EFFECTIVE AS OF JANUARY, 1 2018‍​.

TF1 takes note of complaint file by Olivier Chiabodo

Sept 26 (Reuters) - TF1 :OLIVIER CHIABODO FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST HIS FORMER EMPLOYER, TF1, FOR MORAL HARASSMENT WITH PUBLIC PROSECUTOR OF NANTERRE‍​.AS SOON AS TF1 BECOMES AWARE OF TERMS OF COMPLAINT, IT WILL ENGAGE LEGAL ACTION IN RESPECT OF MR. CHIABODO'S COMPLAINT‍​.

"capitalistic" partnership between TF1, Mediaset and Prosieben not on agenda - tf1 ceo

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Television Francaise 1 Sa :"Capitalistic" partnership between TF1, Mediaset and Prosieben is not on agenda, says TF1 CEO.

TF1 signs with Formula 1 a broadcast agreement for next three seasons

Sept 13 (Reuters) - TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 SA ::SIGNS WITH FORMULA ONE A BROADCAST AGREEMENT FOR NEXT THREE SEASONS.AGREEMENT SHALL TAKE EFFECT FROM BEGINNING 2018 CHAMPIONSHIP.

TF1 buys animated series "Molang"

Aug 4 (Reuters) - TF1 ::BUYS ANIMATED SERIES "MOLANG".

TF1 Q2 current operating income rises to 71.3 million euros

July 24 (Reuters) - TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 SA ::Q2 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 71.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 42.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE EUR 537.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 543.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP EUR 46.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.

French TV group TF1 confirms financial outlook

July 24 (Reuters) - Tf1 :H1 current operating profit 107.6 million euros.Says confirms outlook.Conglomerate Bouygues << >> holds stake of around 40 pct in TF1.

Mondo TV signs license agreement with My Digital Company for France's TF1

July 10 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA ::EXECUTES LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH MY DIGITAL COMPANY FOR SVOD EXPLOITATION OF SISSI IN FRANCE ON TFOU, ONLINE CHANNEL BELONGING TO TF1 << >>.

TF1, Prosiebensat 1, and Mediaset Italy and Spain found European Broadcaster Exchange‍​

June 9 (Reuters) - TF1 ::TF1, PROSIEBENSAT.1 << >> , AND MEDIASET ITALY << >> AND SPAIN << >> FOUND EUROPEAN BROADCASTER EXCHANGE (EBX)‍​.EUROPEAN MEDIA CORPORATIONS AGREE ON JOINT VENTURE‍​.TF1, PROSIEBENSAT.1, AND MEDIASET ESTABLISH IN EQUAL SHARES EBX TO ADDRESS DEMAND FOR BRAND-SAFE ENVIRONMENTS AND HIGH-QUALITY PANEUROPEAN VIDEO CAMPAIGNS AT SCALE‍​.

TF1 chooses Transfer for commercialization of advertising space in Belgium

May 12 (Reuters) - Television Francaise 1 SA : :CHOOSES TRANSFER FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF ITS ADVERTISING SPACE IN BELGIUM.AGREEMENT WITH THE ADVERTISING AGENCY TRANSFER TO MARKET ITS ADVERTISING SPACE TO START IN SEPT. 2017.