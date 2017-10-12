Edition:
Television Francaise 1 SA (TFFP.PA)

TFFP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

13.18EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.06 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
€13.23
Open
€13.24
Day's High
€13.43
Day's Low
€13.16
Volume
296,215
Avg. Vol
259,928
52-wk High
€13.43
52-wk Low
€7.82

TF1 announces TF1 Publicite's new contract with Discovery Communications
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 12:10pm EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - TF1 :TF1 PUBLICITE NEW ADVERTISING CONTRACT WITH DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS, EFFECTIVE AS OF JANUARY, 1 2018‍​.  Full Article

TF1 takes note of complaint file by Olivier Chiabodo
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 06:15am EDT 

Sept 26 (Reuters) - TF1 :OLIVIER CHIABODO FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST HIS FORMER EMPLOYER, TF1, FOR MORAL HARASSMENT WITH PUBLIC PROSECUTOR OF NANTERRE‍​.AS SOON AS TF1 BECOMES AWARE OF TERMS OF COMPLAINT, IT WILL ENGAGE LEGAL ACTION IN RESPECT OF MR. CHIABODO'S COMPLAINT‍​.  Full Article

"capitalistic" partnership between TF1, Mediaset and Prosieben not on agenda - tf1 ceo
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 03:45am EDT 

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Television Francaise 1 Sa :"Capitalistic" partnership between TF1, Mediaset and Prosieben is not on agenda, says TF1 CEO.  Full Article

TF1 signs with Formula 1 a broadcast agreement for next three seasons
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 12:50pm EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 SA ::SIGNS WITH FORMULA ONE A BROADCAST AGREEMENT FOR NEXT THREE SEASONS.AGREEMENT SHALL TAKE EFFECT FROM BEGINNING 2018 CHAMPIONSHIP.  Full Article

TF1 buys animated series "Molang"
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 06:17am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - TF1 ::BUYS ANIMATED SERIES "MOLANG".  Full Article

TF1 Q2 current operating income rises to 71.3 million euros
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 01:55am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 SA ::Q2 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 71.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 42.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE EUR 537.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 543.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP EUR 46.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

French TV group TF1 confirms financial outlook
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 01:50am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Tf1 :H1 current operating profit 107.6 million euros.Says confirms outlook.Conglomerate Bouygues <<>> holds stake of around 40 pct in TF1.  Full Article

Mondo TV signs license agreement with My Digital Company for France's TF1
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 09:04am EDT 

July 10 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA ::EXECUTES LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH MY DIGITAL COMPANY FOR SVOD EXPLOITATION OF SISSI IN FRANCE ON TFOU, ONLINE CHANNEL BELONGING TO TF1 <<>>.  Full Article

TF1, Prosiebensat 1, and Mediaset Italy and Spain found European Broadcaster Exchange‍​
Friday, 9 Jun 2017 02:52am EDT 

June 9 (Reuters) - TF1 ::TF1, PROSIEBENSAT.1 <<>> , AND MEDIASET ITALY <<>> AND SPAIN <<>> FOUND EUROPEAN BROADCASTER EXCHANGE (EBX)‍​.EUROPEAN MEDIA CORPORATIONS AGREE ON JOINT VENTURE‍​.TF1, PROSIEBENSAT.1, AND MEDIASET ESTABLISH IN EQUAL SHARES EBX TO ADDRESS DEMAND FOR BRAND-SAFE ENVIRONMENTS AND HIGH-QUALITY PANEUROPEAN VIDEO CAMPAIGNS AT SCALE‍​.  Full Article

TF1 chooses Transfer for commercialization of advertising space in Belgium
Friday, 12 May 2017 05:09am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - Television Francaise 1 SA : :CHOOSES TRANSFER FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF ITS ADVERTISING SPACE IN BELGIUM.AGREEMENT WITH THE ADVERTISING AGENCY TRANSFER TO MARKET ITS ADVERTISING SPACE TO START IN SEPT. 2017.  Full Article

Motor racing-Formula One agrees free-to-air deal with France's TF1

LONDON Formula One announced a limited three-year free-to-air deal with France's TF1 television on Wednesday that will include the broadcaster's home race next year as well as the showcase Monaco Grand Prix.

