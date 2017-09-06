Foschini Group Ltd (TFGJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Foschini says ‍total turnover for first five months up 6.2 pct​

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Foschini Group Ltd :‍TOTAL TURNOVER GROWTH FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF THIS FINANCIAL YEAR IS 6,2%​.‍CASH TURNOVER GROWTH FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR WAS 6,0% AND CREDIT TURNOVER GROWTH WAS 6,4%​.‍TURNOVER GROWTH IN TFG AFRICA FOR FIVE MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR IS 5,1% WITH COMPARABLE TURNOVER GROWTH OF 1,4%​.FOSCHINI - ‍TURNOVER GROWTH IN TFG INTERNATIONAL FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR IS 9,6%​.

Foschini Group announces bookbuild offering to raise up to 2 bln rand

July 31 (Reuters) - FOSCHINI GROUP LTD ::SAYS LAUNCH OF PLACING OF NEW TFG ORDINARY SHARES THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING TO RAISE UP TO R2 BILLION.PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO REPAY ALL OR A PORTION OF SHORT-TERM ACQUISITION FACILITY RELATING TO ACQUISITION BY TFG OF 100% OF RETAIL APPAREL GROUP.BOOK FOR BOOKBUILD IS OPEN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.LISTING AND TRADING OF BOOKBUILD SHARES IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON 4 AUGUST 2017.

Foschini's unit referred to National Consumer Tribunal

July 4 (Reuters) - Foschini Group Ltd :Unit Foschini Retail has been referred to National Consumer Tribunal for allegedly being in breach of National Credit Act.Unit sells club magazine subscriptions that National Credit Regulator considers to be "charging" a "fee" that is not permitted by NCA.Co is of view that FRG's referral is based on "incorrect interpretation of applicable legislation".Says will oppose FRG's referral to NCT.

Foschini Group says Christmas trading was above expectations

Foschini Group Ltd : TFG group sales for 9 months to 24 December 2016 increased by 14.5 pct . Christmas trading was above expectation with TFG group sales growth for December of 14.6 pct . Says TFG group sales for 9 months to 24 December 2016 increased by 14.5 pct . Growth for TFG International was 47.9 pct in GBP and growth for TFG Africa was 11.5 pct with same store growth of 5.6 pct. .Says TFG International continues to perform in line with management's expectation.

Foschini says 5-months sales growth 17,2 pct

Foschini Group Ltd : Group produced a good result for year with total retail sales growth of 31,2 pct- CEO . Excluding impact of phase eight, group achieved retail sales growth of 11,6% with comparable sales growth of 5,7 pct-CEO . Heps from continuing operations, excluding once-off acquisition costs increased by 17,6 pct to 1 055,8 cents per share from 897,9 cents per share . Outlook for south african economy remains challenging with muted growth prospects, expected higher inflation and interest rates, currency volatility and continued political uncertainty . We will continue to open new stores and anticipate increasing trading space by approximately 6 pct in sub-saharan africa in current year . Total sales growth for first five months of this financial year is 17,2 pct including our international division .Estimate loss to creditworthy turnover to be approximately r300 million for this period.

Foschini Group says group turnover for the year up 31.2 pct

Foschini Group Ltd : Reviewed preliminary condensed consolidated results for the year ended 31 March 2016 . Fy group turnover up 31,2% to r21,1 billion (excluding phase eight: 11,6%) . Fy headline earnings per share from continuing operations (excluding once-off acquisition costs) up 17,6% to 1 055,8 cents . Final distribution of 385,0 cents per share - an 18,5% increase . Outlook for both global and domestic economy remains challenging and uncertain .Remain concerned about impact of introduction of affordability regulations on our ability to open new accounts.

Foschini Group sees FY HEPS from cont ops 30-40 pct higher

Foschini Group Ltd : Sees FY HEPS from continuing operations between 984 and 1 060 cents per share versus 757.1 cents per share year ago .Excluding once-off acquisition costs, sees HEPS from continuing operations for FY to be between 15 pct and 20 pct higher than prior year.