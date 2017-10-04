TFI International Inc (TFII.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TFI International says concluded sale and leaseback of selected real estate assets

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust :Tfi international - concluded sale and leaseback transaction with pure industrial real estate trust involving a portfolio of four of its properties​.Tfi international-‍all cash transaction of $135.7 million includes 2 facilities in each of montreal and toronto; deal to result in pre-tax gain of $70 million​.

TFI International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Sept 26 (Reuters) - TFI International Inc ::TFI International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.TFI International Inc - ‍under NCIB, as renewed, TFI International may purchase for cancellation a maximum of 6 million common shares​.

TFI International announces Q2 loss per share C$0.82 from continuing operations

July 27 (Reuters) - TFI International Inc :TFI International announces 2017 second quarter results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.68 from continuing operations.Q2 loss per share C$0.82 from continuing operations.Q2 revenue rose 26 percent to C$1.23 billion.Qtrly total revenue from continuing operations reached $1.23 billion, up 26% from last year.TFI International Inc - ‍do not expect conditions to materially improve in U.S. TL market before sometime in 2018​.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.51, revenue view C$1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TFI International Q1 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.35

April 26 (Reuters) - TFI International Inc ::TFI International announces 2017 first quarter results.Qtrly total revenue from continuing operations $1,171.9 million versus $934.2 million.Qtrly earnings per share $0.15.Qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.35."We remain cautiously optimistic in regards to North American economy given low unemployment and healthy consumer spending"."As anticipated, TFI International's Q1 results were affected by difficult conditions in U.S. truckload market".Q1 earnings per share view C$0.34, revenue view C$1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TFI International and Canadian National Railway report renewed collaboration

Canadian National Railway Co :TFI International - co, Canadian National Railway announced a renewed collaboration to grow domestic intermodal business in markets across Canada.

TFI INTERNATIONAL QTRLY SHR FROM CONT OPS $0.49

TFI International Inc : TFI INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES 2016 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS . TFI INTERNATIONAL INC - Q4 REVENUE BEFORE FUEL SURCHARGE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 10% TO $1.04 BILLION . QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.56 . TFI INTERNATIONAL INC- QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS REACHED $1.14 BILLION, UP 11% FROM LAST YEAR . Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.62, REVENUE VIEW C$1.13 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S . "GOING FORWARD, ALMOST HALF OUR TOTAL REVENUE WILL BE DERIVED IN U.S." .QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.49.

TFI International's unit announces the acquisition of National Fast Freight

TFI International Inc. : As per deal, NFF will operate under current management as standalone business unit of TFI International . TFI International announces the acquisition of National Fast Freight .Unit of TFI International has acquired Brampton, Ontario based National Fast Freight (NFF) from Calyx Transportation Group, Inc.

Transforce announces acquisition of North American truckload operation of XPO Logistics

Transforce Inc - : Transforce announces the acquisition of the North American truckload operation of XPO logistics . Acquired business is expected to generate annual revenue of approximately US$530 million in 2016 . Acquired business is expected to generate annual ebitda, a non-IFRS measure of approximately US$115 million in 2016 . Acquisition provides company with annual u.s. TL run rate revenue of nearly US$850 million . Acquisition is partially financed with transforce's existing revolving credit facility and a new CA$500 million acquisition facility .Co's unit has acquired North American truckload operation of XPO Logistics, Inc.

TransForce announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

TransForce Inc : TransForce announces renewal of normal course issuer bid . Under NCIB, as renewed, transforce may purchase for cancellation a maximum of 6 million common shares .To enter into automatic share purchase plan with National Bank Financial to allow purchases under NCIB during co's "black-out" periods.