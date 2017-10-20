Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS2.BA)
TGS2.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
74.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
74.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.95 (-1.27%)
$-0.95 (-1.27%)
Prev Close
$74.95
$74.95
Open
$75.20
$75.20
Day's High
$77.00
$77.00
Day's Low
$72.50
$72.50
Volume
369,420
369,420
Avg. Vol
243,788
243,788
52-wk High
$78.00
$78.00
52-wk Low
$20.00
$20.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Seismic surveyor TGS's shares fall after Q2 sales disappoint
OSLO, Aug 3 Shares of the world's leading provider of geoscience data to oil companies TGS fell by more than 6 percent on Thursday, after disappointing sales in the second quarter.