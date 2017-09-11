Teranga Gold Corp (TGZ.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Teranga Gold hedges about 50 pct of Sabodala production at $1,336 per ounce through 2018

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp ::Teranga Gold hedges ~50 pct of Sabodala production at $1,336 per ounce through 2018, providing greater cash flow certainty during banfora project construction.Teranga Gold-entered forward gold sales contracts with macquarie bank for 131,000 gold ounces starting Oct 1, through Dec 31, 2018, at $1,336 per ounce​.Teranga Gold Corp - ‍forward sales contracts represent approximately 50 pct of production expected over five quarters to end of 2018​.Teranga Gold - as part of forward sales program, 25,000 ounces are due during q4 of 2017, with 26,500 ounces due in each of four quarters of 2018.Teranga-Sees production of up to 111,000 ounces in h2 2017 and 213,000 ounces in 2018,as outlined in updated technical report for sabodala operation.

Teranga Gold says annualized gold production to increase by 50 pct

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp :Teranga Gold Corp - ‍company's annualized gold production expected to increase by 50% to between 300,000 and 350,000 ounces​.

Teranga Gold Corp receives approval to delist from ASX​

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp ::‍australian Securities Exchange has approved its request for removal of company from official list of ASX​.

Teranga Gold reports quarterly earnings per share $0.09

July 28 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp -:Record second quarter production underlies solid financial results for Teranga Gold.Teranga Gold Corp qtrly ‍shr $0.09.Teranga Gold Corp - ‍Q2 gold production of 57,557 ounces, bringing half-year total to 114,460 ounces​.Teranga Gold Corp - ‍a new banfora mine in burkina faso is expected to increase company-wide production by more than 50 percent upon completion​.

Teranga Gold submits application for removal from official list of Australian Securities Exchange

July 27 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp :Teranga Gold submits application for removal from the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange.Teranga Gold Corp - Expects trading in its chess depositary interests will be suspended on ASX on or around close of trading on September 8, 2017.

Teranga Gold increases Sabodala's reserve base to 2.7 mln ounces

July 19 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp ::Teranga Gold increases Sabodala's reserve base to 2.7 million ounces: adds more than 400,000 ounces of gold and improves five-year production and cash flow profile.Teranga Gold Corp - ‍Sabodala expected to produce 200,000+ open pit ounces annually through 2022​.

Teranga Gold says on track to achieve 2017 production guidance

July 13 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp -:Teranga Gold Corp - we are on track to achieve our 2017 production guidance range of between 205,000 and 225,000 ounces.Teranga Gold Corp - gold production of 57,557 ounces for three months ended June 30, 2017.Teranga's cash balance was approximately $80 million as at june 30, 2017, representing a $14 million decrease from prior quarter.Teranga Gold - board approves additional $10 million towards construction readiness activities at Banfora Gold Project.

Teranga Gold announces effective date of 1 for 5 share consolidation

May 3 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp :Teranga Gold announces effective date of 1 for 5 share consolidation.Teranga Gold Corp- announce that 1 for 5 consolidation of its common shares will be effective on may 5, 2017.Teranga Gold Corp- common shares are expected to commence trading on toronto stock exchange on a post-consolidation basis on may 8, 2017.

Teranga gold qtrly net income per share $0.01

April 27 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp ::Teranga Gold reports strong Q1 2017 production and financial results.Qtrly net income per share $0.01.

Teranga Gold says Gryphon shareholders vote in favour of acquisition

Teranga Gold Corp : Gryphon shareholders vote overwhelmingly in favour of Teranga Gold's acquisition of gryphon .Gryphon shareholders supported scheme with 90.99 pct of Gryphon shareholders voting at meeting, being in favour of the transaction.