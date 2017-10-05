Theratechnologies Inc (TH.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc ::Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2017.Q3 loss per share c$0.04.Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Theratechnologies - ‍net sales revenue of Egrifta for fiscal 2017 is now expected to be in range of $42 million to $44 million​.

July 12 (Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc -:Theratechnologies announces financial results for second quarter of 2017.Q2 loss per share c$0.13.Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Theratechnologies Inc - ‍no change in our previously reported guidance for 2017​.Theratechnologies Inc - ‍consolidated revenue for three-month ended May 31, 2017 was $10.016 million compared to $9.027 million.

June 30 (Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc ::FDA grants priority review to HIV monoclonal antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral ibalizumab.FDA has set a prescription drug user fee act target action date of January 3, 2018, for ibalizumab application.

Theratechnologies Inc : Theratechnologies announces financial results for first quarter of 2017 . Q1 sales c$9.034 million . Q1 loss per share c$0.03 .Theratechnologies Inc - net sales revenue of Egrifta(®) for fy 17 is now expected to be in range of $44 million to $46 million (previously $40 million to $42 million).

Theratechnologies buys commercial rights to Ibalizumab in European Union and 4 additional territories

Theratechnologies Inc : Theratechnologies inc - agreement also includes upfront payment of US$3m payable through issuance of 906,077 common shares of Theratechnologies . Theratechnologies acquires commercial rights to Ibalizumab in the european union and four additional territories . Theratechnologies-Existing agreement between both companies has been amended to include additional territories and related new obligations . Theratechnologies inc -reached agreement with Taimed Biologics,for acquisition of commercial rights to Ibalizumab in European Union, Israel, Norway, Russia and Switzerland . Says under terms of agreement, Theratechnologies will assume regulatory responsibilities and associated costs . Theratechnologies inc - both parties have agreed to a transfer price of 52% for annual European sales up to us$50m .Says transfer price will increase to 57% on annual sales above us$50m threshold.

Theratechnologies Inc : Theratechnologies announces financial results for fiscal year 2016 . Q4 revenue C$10.38 million versus I/B/E/S view c$9.6 million . Q4 earnings per share C$0.00 . Theratechnologies Inc - anticipate that FY net sales revenue will be in range of $40 million to $42 million .Theratechnologies -"we are now finalizing our plans for launch of ibalizumab in United States, which we believe will occur in 2017, if approved".

Theratechnologies Inc : Theratechnologies announces $16.5 million bought deal financing .Underwriters to purchase, on a bought-deal basis, 5.3 million common shares of company at a price of $3.10 per common share.

Theratechnologies Inc : Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2016 . Q3 earnings per share c$0.01 . Qtrly revenue was $8.9 million compared to $9.2 million . Q3 sales c$8.925 million . For twelve months ending November 30, 2016, continue to expect that net sales of egrifta to be in range of $36 million to $37 million .Expectations for adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2016 are still in range of $5 million to $6 million.