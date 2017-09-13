Thermax Limited (THMX.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Thermax Limited :Says gets contract from UAE co worth $43 million.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Thermax Limited ::Gets members' nod for re-appointment of M S Unnikrishnan as MD and CEO.

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Thermax Limited :June quarter consol net profit 406.2 million rupees versus 489.6 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 503 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 9.17 billion rupees versus 10.25 billion rupees last year.Says as on June 30, Thermax Group had order balance of 49.44 billion rupees, up 22.4 percent.Says June-quarter consol order booking was 19.19 billion rupees, up 134.9 percent.Says reduction in June-quarter revenue is due to lower order carried forward at the start of FY 2017-2018.

July 17 (Reuters) - Thermax Limited :Seeks members' nod for reappointment of M S Unnnikrishnan as MD, CEO.

May 30 (Reuters) - Thermax Limited ::March quarter net profit 436.6 million rupees.Thermax Limited consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 971.1 million rupees.March quarter total income 15.49 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.14 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.72 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 6 rupees per share.

April 28 (Reuters) - Thermax Limited :Says co bags export contracts of USD 157 million.

Thermax Limited : Says agreement to acquire a company in Poland . Says co, through unit to buy Barite Investments Sp. Z.O.O .Says co to buy certain assets and production activities related to boiler manufacturing.

Thermax Limited : Dec quarter net profit 547.7 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 9.73 billion rupees . Consensus forecast Dec quarter profit was 629.8 million rupees . Net profit in dec quarter last year was 542.6 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 12.19 billion rupees . says order backlog of 39.75 billion rupees as on dec 31 2016 .says group order backlog stands at 46.53 billion rupees as on Dec 31 2016.

Thermax Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 489.6 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol total income from operations 10.02 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 581.7 million rupees . Says consol net profit in June quarter last year was 546.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 12.31 billion rupees .

Thermax Ltd : India's Thermax Ltd says March-quarter net profit 1.11 billion rupees; net sales 12.62 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 1.06 billion rupees . Recommends dividend of INR 6 per share .