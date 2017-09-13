Edition:
Thermax Limited (THMX.NS)

THMX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

976.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.15 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs980.15
Open
Rs968.00
Day's High
Rs986.95
Day's Low
Rs968.00
Volume
4,053
Avg. Vol
49,244
52-wk High
Rs1,070.00
52-wk Low
Rs731.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Thermax gets contract from UAE co worth $43 mln
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 08:49am EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Thermax Limited :Says gets contract from UAE co worth $43 million.  Full Article

Thermax gets members' nod for re-appointment of M S Unnikrishnan as MD, CEO
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 02:46am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Thermax Limited ::Gets members' nod for re-appointment of M S Unnikrishnan as MD and CEO.  Full Article

India's Thermax June-qtr consol net profit down 17 pct
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 05:37am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Thermax Limited :June quarter consol net profit 406.2 million rupees versus 489.6 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 503 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 9.17 billion rupees versus 10.25 billion rupees last year.Says as on June 30, Thermax Group had order balance of 49.44 billion rupees, up 22.4 percent.Says June-quarter consol order booking was 19.19 billion rupees, up 134.9 percent.Says reduction in June-quarter revenue is due to lower order carried forward at the start of FY 2017-2018.  Full Article

Thermax Ltd seeks members' nod for reappointment of M S Unnnikrishnan as MD, CEO
Monday, 17 Jul 2017 08:30am EDT 

July 17 (Reuters) - Thermax Limited :Seeks members' nod for reappointment of M S Unnnikrishnan as MD, CEO.  Full Article

India's Thermax Ltd March-qtr profit down 62 pct
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 08:26am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Thermax Limited ::March quarter net profit 436.6 million rupees.Thermax Limited consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 971.1 million rupees.March quarter total income 15.49 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.14 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.72 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 6 rupees per share.  Full Article

Thermax gets export contracts of $157 mln
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 07:50am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Thermax Limited :Says co bags export contracts of USD 157 million.  Full Article

Thermax Ltd to buy Barite Investments Sp. Z.O.O
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 09:00am EDT 

Thermax Limited : Says agreement to acquire a company in Poland . Says co, through unit to buy Barite Investments Sp. Z.O.O .Says co to buy certain assets and production activities related to boiler manufacturing.  Full Article

Thermax Ltd Dec-qtr profit up about 1 pct
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 05:59am EST 

Thermax Limited : Dec quarter net profit 547.7 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 9.73 billion rupees . Consensus forecast Dec quarter profit was 629.8 million rupees . Net profit in dec quarter last year was 542.6 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 12.19 billion rupees . says order backlog of 39.75 billion rupees as on dec 31 2016 .says group order backlog stands at 46.53 billion rupees as on Dec 31 2016.  Full Article

Thermax June-qtr consol profit down 10 pct
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 02:40am EDT 

Thermax Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 489.6 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol total income from operations 10.02 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 581.7 million rupees . Says consol net profit in June quarter last year was 546.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 12.31 billion rupees .  Full Article

India's Thermax Ltd March-qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 09:20am EDT 

Thermax Ltd : India's Thermax Ltd says March-quarter net profit 1.11 billion rupees; net sales 12.62 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 1.06 billion rupees . Recommends dividend of INR 6 per share .  Full Article

