Tahoe Resources Inc (THO.TO)

Tahoe Resources says Guatemalan Supreme Court declines to act on export credential

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc - :Guatemalan Supreme Court confirms limited consultation area and declines to act on export credential.Supreme Court declined to review company's request to order MEM to issue annual renewal of Escobal's export credential.Company is evaluating its legal and administrative options.

Tahoe revises 2017 guidance for gold operations

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc ::Tahoe revises 2017 guidance for gold operations and provides updated reserves and resources at timmins west.Says ‍company has increased its guidance for gold production to 400,000 - 450,000 ounces for 2017​.Says ‍project capital has been decreased by $50 million to an estimated $100 to $115 million, versus initial 2017 guidance of $150 to $175 million​.Says total cash cost estimates for 2017 have been decreased by $50 per ounce to an estimated $650 to $700 per ounce.Says sustaining capital for 2017 has been decreased to $100 to $135 million.Says ‍due to ongoing interruption of operations at Escobal, multi-year guidance remains under review for all operation​.Says ‍expansion projects at Shahuindo, Bell Creek are expected to increase production to more than 500,000 ounces annually beginning in 2019​.Says upon resolution of ongoing interruption of operation, company expects to resume production at Escobal within a week.

Tahoe Resources says as a result of suspended operations at Escobal,co to continue to reevaluate previous multi-year guidance

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc - :Guatemalan court provisionally suspends Escobal license--hearing on the merits of the case set for August 28th.As a result of suspended operations at Escobal, company will continue to reevaluate its previous multi-year guidance.Financial impacts to co currently under review to assess effects of suspended operations to longer term capital, exploration programs.

Tahoe Resources reports Q2 revenue of $209.6 million

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc - :Tahoe reports solid second quarter 2017 results; ceases dividend and suspends company-wide guidance due to uncertainty in Guatemala.Qtrly revenue $209.6 million versus $228.3 million.Q2 earnings per share $0.11.Qtrly silver production 4.1 million ounces versus 5.7 million ounces.Due to temporary suspension of Escobal mining license, company has ceased dividend payments.Due to temporary suspension of escobal mining license, company has suspended company-wide multi-year guidance.Tahoe Resources Inc- Guatemala road block shows no signs of immediate resolution; Co cannot predict when road will be clear to enable transport of materials.

Franklin Resources reports 10.3 pct passive stake in Tahoe Resources, as of June 30

July 10 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources Inc: :Franklin Resources Inc reports 10.3 percent passive stake in Tahoe Resources Inc as of June 30 - sec filing.

Tahoe Resources says Guatemalan lower court issues ruling on Co's mining license​

July 5 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc ::Tahoe Resources Inc - ‍Guatemalan lower court issues ruling on Tahoe's Mining License​.Tahoe Resources- Guatemala supreme court issued provisional decision on action by anti-mining organization calas against Guatemala's ministry of energy & mines.Tahoe resources-action alleges MEM violated Xinca indigenous people's right of consultation in advance of granting Escobal mining license to co's unit.Tahoe resources inc - ‍intends to both appeal decision to constitutional court and ask for supreme court to reconsider its provisional ruling​.Tahoe resources - court's provisional decision suspends Escobal mining license of Minera San Rafael while action is being reviewed by court.Tahoe Resources Inc - ‍also plans to file a motion for reconsideration with supreme court, which is lower court that issued provisional decision​.Tahoe resources - based on a prior ruling, co believes its operating license should remain in effect while any additional consultation is completed.Company "believes that all consultation obligations relating to permitting of Escobal license were met".Tahoe resources inc - ‍upon formal receipt of order temporarily suspending license for Escobal, mine will be placed on stand-by​.Tahoe resources inc - ‍given possible material impact of suspending operations at escobal mine, company will be reevaluating previous multi-year guidance​.

Tahoe says Guatemalan government has taken legal action to disburse protestors

June 23 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc ::Tahoe provides Escobal update.Tahoe Resources - Guatemalan government has taken legal action to disburse protestors, open primary road that connects Guatemala City to San Rafael Las Flores near Escobal Mine.Says ‍company is not aware of any serious injuries as a result of action​.Tahoe Resources Inc - at the time, company has "no reason to believe that its guidance will be affected by this situation".Says will continue to work with government, community leaders and others to resolve any on-going concerns by protestors.

Tahoe says Escobal mine shipments, supplies delayed due to protestors

June 19 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc ::Tahoe provides Escobal update.Tahoe Resources - protestors near town of Casillas in Guatemala has been blocking primary road that connects Guatemala City to Escobal mine near Minera San Rafael.Tahoe Resources Inc - company's shipments and supplies have been delayed.Tahoe Resources Inc - company does not expect any adjustments to its annual production or cost guidance as a result.Tahoe Resources Inc - company does not expect any adjustments to annual production or cost guidance as a result of delay.Tahoe Resources Inc - anticipates production and financial performance to be in line with mid-year expectations at end of Q2.Tahoe Resources Inc - "we anticipate that our performance at mid-year will be well within expectations relative to our guidance".

Tahoe Resources Inc has learned that an anti-mining organization, CALAS, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines

May 24 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc ::Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines.Tahoe Resources - claim has had no impact on existing operations at mine which continues to meet or exceed company's 2017 guidance.Tahoe Resources - claim alleges mem violated Xinca indigenous people's right of consultation in advance of granting escobal mining license to Tahoe's unit, minera San Rafael.Tahoe Resources Inc - believes that claim by Calas is without merit.

Tahoe reports Q1 revenue $251 million

May 2 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc :Tahoe reports record results in first quarter 2017.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24.Q1 earnings per share $0.24.Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 revenue $251 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.5 million.Tahoe Resources Inc - Full-year 2017 production and cost guidance for both silver and gold remains unchanged.Tahoe Resources Inc - Reported total silver production in Q1 2017 of 5.7 million ounces, 17% higher than previous quarter.Q1 2017 gold production totaled 119.1 thousand ounces, compared to record production of 119.9 thousand ounces in Q4 2016.Tahoe Resources Inc - Q1 2017 gold production totaled 119.1 thousand ounces, compared to production of 119.9 thousand ounces in Q4 2016.