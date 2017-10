Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (THOM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tata Capital says to sell forex exchange and travel services units to Thomas Cook India

Sept 25 (Reuters) - :India's Tata Capital announces divestment of its foreign exchange and travel services companies to Thomas Cook India Group.

Tourism Finance Corp says co has no knowledge about any prospective buyer

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Tourism Finance Corporation Of India Ltd :Tourism Finance Corporation of India clarifies on news item that Thomas Cook may buy IFCI's 26.09 percent stake in Tourism Finance Corp.Says co has no knowledge about any prospective buyer.

Thomas Cook (India) June-qtr consol profit up about 7 pct

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook (India) Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 585.6 million rupees versus profit of 548.2 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income from operations 27.84 billion rupees versus 25.05 billion rupees last year.

Thomas Cook (India) March-qtr consol loss narrows

May 25 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook (India) Ltd :March quarter consol net loss 62.9 million rupees.Recommended dividend of 0.375 rupees per share.March quarter consol total income 20.87 billion rupees.Consol net loss in march quarter last year was 875.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 18.88 billion rupees.Seeks members' nod for transfer of 100 percent shareholding in Jardin Travel Solutions Ltd to Travel Corporation (India).Says Brijesh Modi appointed CFO.Says Debasis Nandy, CFO of co, elevated to Group CFO.

Thomas Cook (India) says Travel Corp enter JV agreement with Der Touristik Group

May 3 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook (India) Ltd :Says travel corporation entered into joint venture agreement with Der Touristik Group.Says agreement to form a joint venture co 'TCI Go Vacation India Private Limited' to be operational from Delhi NCR.

Thomas Cook (India) posts Sept qtr consol profit

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd : Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 200.4 million rupees . Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - sept quarter consol net sales 20.52 billion rupees .Thomas Cook (India) Ltd -consol net loss in sept quarter last year was 68.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 13.11 billion rupees.

Thomas Cook India says Centre of Learning signs MOU with MP Tourism Development Corp

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd : Centre of Learning signs MOU with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation .

Thomas Cook India partners with Vista Rooms

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd : Announced a strategic partnership with Vista rooms .