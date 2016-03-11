Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (THRM.NS)
THRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,845.50INR
19 Oct 2017
1,845.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-32.05 (-1.71%)
Rs-32.05 (-1.71%)
Prev Close
Rs1,877.55
Rs1,877.55
Open
Rs1,883.70
Rs1,883.70
Day's High
Rs1,890.00
Rs1,890.00
Day's Low
Rs1,831.00
Rs1,831.00
Volume
41,047
41,047
Avg. Vol
151,982
151,982
52-wk High
Rs1,949.00
Rs1,949.00
52-wk Low
Rs580.80
Rs580.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd declares second interim dividend
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd:Declared second interim dividend @ 6 Indian rupees per equity share having a face value of 10 Indian rupees each, for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.Says dividend amount will be paid / dispatched to the eligible shareholders on or before March 29, 2016. Full Article