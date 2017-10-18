Turk Hava Yollari AO (THYAO.IS)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Turkish Airlines starts talks with SATS Investments for procurement of catering services at Istanbul Third Airport
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 02:52am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO ::SAID ON TUESDAY STARTED NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING THE PROCUREMENT OF CATERING SERVICES AT ISTANBUL THIRD AIRPORT .ENTERED INTO A MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT WITH SATS INVESTMENTS PTE. ("SIPL"), A SUBSIDIARY OF SATS LTD (SATS).  Full Article

Turkish Airlines Sept. passenger traffic up 13.0%, L/F up 5.7 pp
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 08:10am EDT 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - TURKISH AIRLINES :SEPTEMBER 2017 PASSENGER CARRIED INCREASED BY 13,0%, TO 6.7 MILLION PASSENGERS.SEPTEMBER 2017 TOTAL L/F INCREASED BY 5.7 POINT TO 81.5%.JAN-SEPT PASSENGERS UP 6.9 PERCENT TO 51.6 MILLION.JAN-SEPT LOAD FACTOR UP 4.3 PERCENT POINTS TO 78.8 PERCENT.  Full Article

Turkish Airlines in talks with Boeing to buy 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 01:49am EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO ::TURKISH AIRLINES EXPRESSED AN INTENTION TO ORDER 20+20, A TOTAL OF 40 BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER TO THE AIRCRAFT MANUFACTURER TO BE DELIVERED BETWEEN 2019 AND 2023.THIS INTENTION WAS RAISED BY WIDE BODY AIRCRAFT NEEDS OF TURKISH AIRLINES RESULTING FROM THE FIRM NARROW BODY AIRCRAFT ORDERS THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY PLACED.WITH THIS INTENTION OF PURCHASE, NEGOTIATIONS ARE CONTINUING WITH BOEING.  Full Article

Turkish Airlines August passengers up 14.3 pct, L/F rises 5.7 pct points
Friday, 15 Sep 2017 09:26am EDT 

Sept 15 (Reuters) - TURKISH AIRLINES ::AUGUST 2017 PASSENGER CARRIED INCREASED BY 14.3%, TO 7.4 MILLION PASSENGERS‍​.AUGUST 2017 TOTAL L/F INCREASED BY 5.7 POINT TO 84.3%.JANUARY-AUGUST 2017 PASSENGERS CARRIED INCREASED BY 6.1%, TO 44.9 MILLION PASSENGERS.JANUARY-AUGUST 2017 L/F INCREASED BY 4.1 POINT TO 78.4%.  Full Article

Turkish Airlines revises 2017 outlook, targets $10.3-10.5 bln revenue
Friday, 25 Aug 2017 08:42am EDT 

Aug 25 (Reuters) - TURKISH AIRLINES ::TOTAL NUMBER OF PASSENGERS CARRIED IS TARGETED TO REACH 69 MILLION IN 2017‍​.PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR IS EXPECTED TO BE 77%-78% IN 2017.IN 2017, CARGO/MAIL CARRIED WILL INCREASE BY 23% REACHING 1,100 THOUSAND TONNES.2017 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE 10.3-10.5 BILLION USD.2017 TARGETED EBITDAR MARGIN IS BETWEEN 21%-23%.2017 TARGETED CASK DECREASE IS BETWEEN 4%-6%.  Full Article

Turkish Airlines to buy one ACJ318 aircraft to be used in VIP service
Friday, 25 Aug 2017 04:45am EDT 

Aug 25 (Reuters) - TURKISH AIRLINES ::HAS DECIDED TO PURCHASE ONE ACJ318 AIRCRAFT TO BE USED IN VIP SERVICE‍​.  Full Article

Turkish Airlines says Jan-July passengers up 4.6 pct
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 01:09am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Turk Hava Yollari Ao :Turkish Airlines says July 2017 passengers increased by 24.3 percent, to 7.2 million.Turkish Airlines says January-July 2017 passengers increased by 4.6 percent, to 37.5 million passengers.  Full Article

Turkish Airlines June passengers up 13.5 pct, L/F up 3.4 pp
Tuesday, 11 Jul 2017 09:09am EDT 

July 11 (Reuters) - TURKISH AIRLINES ::JUNE 2017 PASSENGER CARRIED INCREASED BY 13.5%, TO 5.7 MILLION PASSENGERS.JUNE TOTAL L/F INCREASED BY 3.4 POINT TO 76.4% WHILE INTERNATIONAL L/F INCREASED BY 3.6%.JAN-JUNE PASSENGER UP 0.7 PERCENT TO 30.3 MILLION.JAN-JUNE LOAD FACTOR UP 2.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 76 PERCENT.  Full Article

Turkish Airlines signs financial leasing agreement with China-based CMB Leasing
Friday, 30 Jun 2017 04:21am EDT 

June 30 (Reuters) - TURKISH AIRLINES ::SIGNS FINANCIAL LEASING AGREEMENT WITH CHINA-BASED CMB LEASING-BULLETIN‍​.WITH THE AGREEMENT BOEING 777-300ER TYPE AIRCRAFT BECOMES ITS 8TH AIRCRAFT FINANCED BY CBM LEASING IN 2017- BULLETIN.‍​.  Full Article

Turkish Airlines Jan-May passengers down 1.8 pct at 24.6 mln
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 08:07am EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - TURKISH AIRLINES ::JAN-MAY PASSENGER NUMBERS DOWN 1.8 PERCENT AT 24.6 MILLION.JAN-MAY LOAD FACTOR UP 2.2 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 75.9 PERCENT.  Full Article

