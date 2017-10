Tide Water Oil Co India Ltd (TIDE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tide Water Oil Co India June qtr profit falls

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tide Water Oil Co India Ltd :June quarter profit 162.9 million rupees versus profit 275 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 2.61 billion rupees versus 2.94 billion rupees year ago.

Tide Water Oil Co India March-qtr profit rises

May 30 (Reuters) - Tide Water Oil Co India Ltd :March quarter profit 343.7 million rupees versus profit 92.1 million rupees year ago.Recommended final dividend of 100 rupees per share.March quarter total income 3.08 billion rupees versus 2.98 billion rupees year ago.

Tide Water Oil Co India Sept qtr profit falls

Tide Water Oil Co India Ltd : Tide Water Oil Co India Ltd - sept quarter net profit 182.6 million rupees versus profit 216.8 million rupees year ago .Tide Water Oil Co India Ltd - sept quarter net sales 2.58 billion rupees versus 2.53 billion rupees year ago.

Tide Water Oil declares 1st interim dividend of 50 rupees/share

Tide Water Oil Co India Ltd : Says declared 1st interim dividend of INR 50 per ordinary share for the year 2016-17. .Says extended term of appointment of R.N. Ghosal, managing director till the close of business on February 28, 2019..

Tide Water Oil India Co Ltd declares interim dividend

Tide Water Oil India Co Ltd:Declares interim dividend of 1500 pct. (150 Indian rupees) per ordinary share for the year 2015-16.