AES Tiete Energia SA (TIET11.SA)

AES Tiete Energia SA : Said on Thursday that its board of directors had approved to pay dividends totalling 118.7 million Brazilian reais ($37.3 million), corresponding to 0.0622 real per ordinary and preferred share, or 0.3112 real per unit . Payment date is Sept. 27 . Record date is Aug. 9 .Shares to be traded ex-dividend as of Aug. 10.