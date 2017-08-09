TI Financial Holdings Ltd (TIFH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tube Investments of India June-qtr consol profit up about 17 pct

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tube Investments of India Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 1.24 billion rupees versus profit of 1.06 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 7.65 billion rupees versus 5.88 billion rupees last year.Says appointment of AN Meyyappan as CFO.

Tube Investments Of India March-qtr profit falls 89 pct

May 15 (Reuters) - Tube Investments Of India Ltd ::March quarter profit after tax 725 million rupees.March quarter total revenue from operations 11.68 billion rupees.Profit after tax in March quarter last year was 6.72 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue from operations was 11.30 billion rupees.

Tube Investments of India appoints Vellayan Subbiah as MD (deisgnate)

Tube Investments Of India Ltd :Says appointment of Vellayan Subbiah as additional director on the board and as the managing director (deisgnate)..

Tube Investments Dec-qtr profit after tax up 67 pct

Tube Investments Of India Ltd : Dec quarter profit after tax 274.7 million rupees . says payment of interim dividend of inr 1.25 per share . Dec quarter total income from operations 10.41 billion rupees . says approved proposal for setting up a Greenfield project for manufacturing CDW tubes in Punjab for 770 million rupees .profit after tax in Dec quarter last year was 164.1 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 9.68 billion rupees.

Tube Investments Of India June-qtr profit rises by about 135 pct

Tube Investments of India Ltd : June-quarter PAT 424 million rupees; total income from operations 11.46 billion rupees . Profit in June quarter last year was 180.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from ops was 10.76 billion rupees .

Tube Investments Of India establishes Greenfield bicycle manufacturing plant for 1.05 bln rupees

Tube Investments of India Ltd : Bicycle dividsion of co established greefield bicycle manufacturing plant at rajpura for 1.05 billion rupees .