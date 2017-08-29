Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Toromont Industries Ltd - Normal course issuer bid. Under the notice, Toromont is entitled to purchase up to 6.7 million common shares during 12-month period commencing Aug 31, 2017 and ending Aug 30, 2018.

Toromont Industries to acquire Hewitt Equipment. Deal expected to be accretive to Toromont's net earnings in 2018. Total consideration of $1.02 billion. To buy businesses and net operating assets of Hewitt group of companies for $917.7 million cash plus issuance of 2.25 million Toromont shares. Will fund deal through current cash on hand, unsecured debt financing of up to $750 million and issuance of 2.25 million Toromont shares. Prior to close, Toromont intends to launch a bond offering of up to $400 million and correspondingly reduce draw on bank financing. Expects to maintain existing facilities and under its decentralized business model. Syndicate of financial institutions has provided co a revolving working capital facility of up to $500 million.

Toromont announces results for the second quarter of 2017 and quarterly dividend. Q2 earnings per share c$0.52. Q2 earnings per share view c$0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Qtrly revenues $530.9 million versus $522.1 million.

Toromont announces results for the first quarter of 2017 and quarterly dividend. Q1 earnings per share C$0.34. Qtrly revenues $412.3 million versus $387.9 million. Equipment Group backlogs were $176.0 million at March 31, 2017 versus $147.0 million at Dec 31, 2016. Equipment Group bookings increased 2 percent year-over-year to $188.0 million in Q1. Q1 earnings per share view C$0.33, revenue view C$390.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Toromont announces 2016 results and 6% increase in quarterly dividend. Q4 earnings per share C$0.58. Q4 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Q4 revenue C$480.7 million versus I/B/E/S view C$492.5 million. Increases regular quarterly dividend by 6 percent to C$0.19 per share. Backlogs of $99.0 million at December 31, 2016 were up 13% from 2015 and represented second highest level for this time of year.

Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend to 18 cents per share, representing a 6% increase. Dividend is payable April 1 to shareholders of record date as on March 10.

