Edition:
United States

Time Technoplast Ltd (TIME.NS)

TIME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

192.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs193.15
Open
Rs194.90
Day's High
Rs195.90
Day's Low
Rs190.35
Volume
53,332
Avg. Vol
449,064
52-wk High
Rs211.80
52-wk Low
Rs80.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Time Technoplast June-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 04:21am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Time Technoplast Ltd :June quarter consol net profit after tax 363.1 million rupees versus profit 319 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 6.81 billion rupees versus 6.20 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Time Technoplast announces trial production of composite cylinders for CNG for automotive applications
Thursday, 29 Jun 2017 12:39am EDT 

June 29 (Reuters) - Time Technoplast Ltd ::Announces successful trial production and testing of carbon fiber based composite cylinders for CNG for automotive applications.Will shortly start process of getting approval from independent 3rd party and PESO before putting composite cylinders on field trials.Planning to launch cylinders in 2nd half of FY 2018‐19.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

