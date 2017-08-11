ZEAL Network SE (TIMGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - ZEAL NETWORK SE ::CONTINUED GROWTH IN BILLINGS, REVENUES AND ACTIVE CUSTOMERS.TOTAL DIVIDEND 1.00 EURPER SHARE.‍IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, EBIT DECREASED FROM EUR 10.3 MILLION LAST YEAR TO EUR 7.9 MILLION THIS YEAR​.‍H1 TOTAL OPERATING PERFORMANCE UP 6% TO EUR 65.0 MILLION​.ZEAL'S STRATEGIC OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED.

May 12 (Reuters) - ZEAL NETWORK :CONSOLIDATED REVENUE DECREASED, DUE TO LARGE WIN MENTIONED ABOVE, TO EUR 23.6 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 37.6 MILLION) IN Q1.CONSOLIDATED "NORMALISED" REVENUE^22 IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 35.1 MILLION (2016: EUR 35.6 MILLION).WAS ABLE TO DELIVER A POSITIVE EBIT FOR Q1 OF EUR 0.2 MILLION (2016: EUR 14.2 MILLION).STRATEGIC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED.IN LINE WITH REVISED GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN MARCH, ZEAL EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED TOTAL OPERATING PERFORMANCE IN 2017 TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 130-140 MILLION AND A CONSOLIDATED EBIT OF BETWEEN EUR 15-25 MILLION.CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO PAY OUT A TOTAL DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST EUR 1.00 PER SHARE FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR.BILLINGS ROSE BY 3% TO EUR 68.4 MILLION (2016: EUR 66.6 MILLION) FOR Q1.AVERAGE MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS (MAU) INCREASED BY 10% OR 36.3K TO 392.9K IN Q1 2017.

Zeal Network SE : Adjustment of guidance due to prize pay-out . Player has won a prize of approximately 15 million euros ($15.87 million) . Total operating performance and EBIT in current fiscal year 2017 will therefore be impacted by 15 million euros .Assuming normal course of business in remaining reduces its total operating performance guidance for 2017 from 145-155 million to 130-140 million euros and EBIT guidance from 30-40 million euros to 15-25 million euros.

Zeal Network : Preliminary unaudited results for year ended 2016: Zeal outperforms guidance, driven by strong customer acquisition and activity . Q4 normalised revenue of 39.2 million euros ($41.32 million) was up 7 percent on last year, with B2C segment contributing a robust 8 percent growth . FY normalised EBIT amounted to 50.7 million euros; an increase of 8 percent on 47.1 million euros in 2015 .As announced on Jan. 26 Zeal expects full year total operating performance to be 145 million - 155 million euros and full year EBIT to be 30 million - 40 million euros.

Zeal Network SE : Peter Steiner to succeed Andreas de Maizière as chairman of the supervisory board of Zeal .Succession to take effect at annual general meeting in June 2017.

Zeal Network : Zeal announces investment in growth strategy, 2017 guidance, developments in vat matter and adjusted dividend policy . Says expects an EBIT in range of eur 30 to 40 million in fiscal year 2017 and a total operating performance of eur 145 to 155 million in same period . Says to adjust its current dividend policy .Says intends to declare a dividend in 2017 and onwards amounting to at least eur 1.00 per share, to be paid in one annual instalment.

Zeal Network SE : Second interim dividend 0.70 euros per share . Reports a solid and profitable first half of 2016 and is progressing in line with its strategic objectives . EBIT in first half year amounted to 10.3 million euros ($11.47 million)(prior year: 18.5 million euros) . H1 total operating performance reached to 61.4 million euros (prior year: 65.5 million euros) . Pay-Out of second interim dividend for 2016 amounted to eur 0.70 per share . As announced on May 17, 2016, Zeal expects full year total operating performance to be 125-135 million euros and full year EBIT to be 25-35 million euros .H1 revenue 38.33 million euros versus 25.70 million euros year ago.

Zeal Network Se : Declaration of this year's second interim dividend of 0.70 euros ($0.7902) per share .news: zeal network se: dividend declaration.

ZEAL Network SE : Zeal Network says reduces its total operating performance guidance for 2016 from EUR 140-150 million to EUR 125-135 million . Zeal Network says reduces its EBIT guidance for 2016 from EUR 40-50 mln TO EUR 25-35 mln .Zeal Network says MyLotto24 Ltd has had prize pay-outs above the statistical average in the current year to date.

Zeal Network SE : Pay out of first interim dividend of 2016 amounted to 0.70 euros per share . Consolidated revenue and total operating performance during Q1 2016 rose to 37.6 million euros ($42.77 million) (Q1 2015: 34.9 million euros) and 38.6 million euros (Q1 2015: 36.1 million euros) respectively . EBIT in Q1 2016 amounted to 14.2 million euros and exceeded that generated in same period in 2015 (Q1 2015: 14.1 million euros) .Outlook for 2016 confirmed.