Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.BO)
704.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-4.95 (-0.70%)
Rs709.35
Rs708.50
Rs711.45
Rs701.30
54,977
478,625
Rs719.45
Rs366.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tata Steel posts provisional Q2 FY 2018 India production of 3.02 mln tonnes
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd
Tata Steel says 2.5 bln euros of debt will move to new JV
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tata Steel chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and group executive director (Finance and Corporate) Koushik Chatterjee::Says Thyssenkrupp merger helps Tata Steel India to go for inorganic and organic expansions.Says Tata Sons will work closely with Tata Steel India to capture all opportunities in India post merger.Says combined entity will have common procurement and logistics.Says combined entity will help in having higher utilisation of steel capacity than Tata Steel Europe's current.Says 2.5 billion euros of debt will move to new JV.Says JV zero date of operations likely to be March 2019.Says definitive agreements will be signed by March 2018.Says India operations will double capacity in 5 years.Says Thyssenkrupp will not bring any debt but will bring some of its pension liabilities to the JV.Says JV will not lead to job losses and closure of sites. Full Article
ThyssenKrupp confident to reach deal with labour reps on Tata jv
Sept 20 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp
Tata Steel says co, Thyssenkrupp sign MoU to create European steel enterprise in 50:50 JV
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd
Union demands job guarantees for Thyssenkrupp-Tata JV
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp
Thyssenkrupp says aims for MoU with Tata Steel by the end-September
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp
Thyssenkrupp India CEO says plans to expand electrical steel production
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp
Thyssenkrupp says will examine Tata Steel pension deal
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp
Tata Steel signs document for new pension scheme in relation to British Steel Pension Scheme
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd
Tata Steel gets approval for UK pension deal -regulator
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tata Steel
