Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tata Steel posts provisional Q2 FY 2018 India production of 3.02 mln tonnes

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd :Says provisional Q2 India production of 3.02 million tonnes versus 2.72 million tonnes in Q2 2017.Says provisional Q2 fy 18 India sales at 3.13 million tonnes versus 2.62 million tonnes in Q2 FY 17‍​.Says provisional Q2 FY 2018 Europe production of 2.60 million tonnes versus 2.68 million tonnes in Q2 FY 2017.Says provisional Q2 FY 18 Europe sales at 2.60 million tonnes versus 2.26 million tonnes in Q2 FY 17.Says provisional Q2 FY 2018 South-East Asia production of 0.60 million tonnes versus 0.54 million tonnes in Q2 FY 2017.Says provisional Q2 FY 18 South-East Asia sales at 0.67 million tonnes versus 0.65 million tonnes in Q2 FY 17.

Tata Steel says 2.5 bln euros of debt will move to new JV

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tata Steel chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and group executive director (Finance and Corporate) Koushik Chatterjee::Says Thyssenkrupp merger helps Tata Steel India to go for inorganic and organic expansions‍​.Says Tata Sons will work closely with Tata Steel India to capture all opportunities in India post merger.Says combined entity will have common procurement and logistics.Says combined entity will help in having higher utilisation of steel capacity than Tata Steel Europe's current.Says 2.5 billion euros of debt will move to new JV.Says JV zero date of operations likely to be March 2019.Says definitive agreements will be signed by March 2018.Says India operations will double capacity in 5 years.Says Thyssenkrupp will not bring any debt but will bring some of its pension liabilities to the JV.Says JV will not lead to job losses and closure of sites.

ThyssenKrupp confident to reach deal with labour reps on Tata jv

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp :CEO says expects entire supervisory board to agree to joint venture deal with Tata Steel.CEO says is confident to reach 'good deal' with labour representatives on JV.

Tata Steel says co, Thyssenkrupp sign MoU to create European steel enterprise in 50:50 JV

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd :Says co, Thyssenkrupp sign MoU to create European steel enterprise in 50:50 JV.Says the JV will be headquartered in Amsterdam.Says proposed combination of businesses would be formed through non-cash transaction framework.Says Tata Sons would continue to financially support Tata Steel's strategy for capacity expansion in India.

Union demands job guarantees for Thyssenkrupp-Tata JV

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp ::.

Thyssenkrupp says aims for MoU with Tata Steel by the end-September

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp :Spokeswoman says aiming for memorandum of understanding with Tata Steel by the end of this month.

Thyssenkrupp India CEO says plans to expand electrical steel production

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp India ceo says::in merger talks with other companies including Tata Steel << >>. .In talks with government for getting concession on import duty on electrical steel..Plans to expand electrical steel production to 40,000 tonnes by mid 2018 from 10,000 tonnes now.

Thyssenkrupp says will examine Tata Steel pension deal

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp :Says Tata Steel << >> has informed it of pension deal with UK regulators.Says will now take the time necessary to examine the pension deal.

Tata Steel signs document for new pension scheme in relation to British Steel Pension Scheme

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd :Says signs documentation for a regulated apportionment arrangement in relation to British Steel Pension Scheme.When RAA takes effect British Steel Pension Scheme will be separated from Tata Steel UK and a number of affiliated cos.Says pension protection fund issued confirmation on Friday of non-objection to the RAA.Says Tata Steel UK reached agreement for sponsorship of proposed new pension scheme‍​.Tata Steel - new scheme would have lower future annual increases for pensioners and deferred members than the British Steel Pension Scheme.Says all members of British Steel Pension Scheme would be invited to transfer to new scheme subsequent to completion of RAA.Says if qualifying conditions are met, members who choose to, will transfer to new scheme.Remains no certainty with regards to eventual existence, size or form of the new scheme.Funding position and membership of any new scheme still dependent on results of proposed voluntary membership transfer exercise.Says net financial impact of RAA including payment of agreed amount would be reflected in Q2 FY18 financials of co.

Tata Steel gets approval for UK pension deal -regulator

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tata Steel :Receives approval for uk pension scheme deal-regulator.British Steel Pension Scheme Will Receive 550 Mln Stg From Tata Steel .And 33 percent stake in tata steel uk - regulator.