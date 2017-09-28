Titan Company Ltd (TITN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Titan says July-Sept qtr saw disruption due to introduction of GST regime‍​

India's Titan Company June qtr consol profit up about 97 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Titan Company Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 2.38 billion rupees versus profit of 1.21 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 40.50 billion rupees versus 28.41 billion rupees last year.

India's Titan Company March-qtr profit rises about 7 pct

May 12 (Reuters) - Titan Company Ltd :March quarter net profit 2.01 billion rupees.March quarter total income 34.87 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend of 2.60 rupees per share.Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.87 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income 24.23 billion rupees.

Titan Company says consumer sentiment, demand scenario recovered by beginning of Q4 FY 16-17

Titan Company Ltd : Consumer sentiment, demand scenario recovered (post demonetization) by beginning of Q4 FY 16-17; sales were good for all divisions . Co struggled for growth in H1 FY16-17 due to uncertain consumer sentiment, aftermath of impact of jewellery industry strike, PAN card limit . Gross margin of jewellery division is likely to be good this quarter . Witnessed significant traction in the second half of 2016-17 despite the effect of the demonetization . Company is optimistic of top line growth in the high teens in the coming year .GST rates are yet to be announced and a high rate for jewellery might have some effect on co's growth.

Titan Company Dec-qtr profit rises about 13 pct

Titan Company Ltd : Dec quarter PAT 2.56 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 39.26 billion rupees . Says good festival, wedding season contributed to growth in retail sales in quarter .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.26 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 34.32 billion rupees.

Titan Company Sept-qtr profit up about 24 pct

Titan Company Ltd : Sept quarter profit 1.81 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 26.76 billion rupees . Festive season has commenced very well. For the dussehra to diwali festive period, Tanishq registered a growth of 39% over last year. .Profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.46 billion million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations 26.81 billion rupees.

India's Titan June-qtr profit down about 16 pct

Titan Company Ltd : Says June-quarter profit after tax 1.27 billion rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 27.83 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.51 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 26.87 billion rupees . Wedding season in Q1 was poor which impacted sales growth in watches and jewellery .

Titan Co buys stake in Carat Lane Trading Pvt Ltd

Titan Company Ltd : Acquisition of a stake in Carat Lane Trading Private Limited . Purchase consideration for the shares being acquired is 3.57 billion rupees in cash .

Titan Co approves acquisition of majority stake in Carat Lane Trading

Titan Company Ltd : Titan board approves acquisition of majority stake in Carat Lane Trading Pvt Ltd . Acquisition is expected to be completed on or before mid June 2016 .

Titan Company March-qtr profit down about 14 pct

Titan Company Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.84 billion rupees versus profit of 2.15 billion rupees last year . Says March-quarter net sales 24.37 billion rupees versus 24.74 billion rupees last year . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 2.16 billion rupees .