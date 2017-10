Titagarh Wagons Ltd (TITW.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Titagarh Wagons gets letter of acceptance for supply of modular bridges to Nepal for $9 mln‍​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Titagarh Wagons Ltd ::Says got letter of acceptance for its bid for supply of modular bridges to Nepal worth about $9 mln‍​.Says contract will cover supply of 30 modular bridges with 15 launching kits and 20 containers.

India's Titagarh Wagons June-qtr profit falls

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Titagarh Wagons Ltd ::June quarter profit 32.7 million rupees versus 37.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 871.3 million rupees versus 788.4 million rupees year ago.

Titagarh Wagons says Singapore unit acquires shares held by Adler Plastic Spa

June 20 (Reuters) - Titagarh Wagons Ltd :Unit Titagarh Singapore Pte Ltd has acquired shares held by Adler Plastic Spa, Italy.

Titagarh Wagons posts Dec-qtr profit

Titagarh Wagons Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 32.8 million rupees versus loss 3.9 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 856.7 million rupees versus 980.1 million rupees year ago.

Titagarh Wagons gets first contract from Indian Navy

Titagarh Wagons Ltd : Titagarh shipbuilding venture sails - on way to get 1st contract from Indian Navy . Order worth about 750 million rupees . Order of two 1000T oil tankers to be delivered within 21 months .Titagarh Firema secures new contract for about 70 million euros for existing fleet of Trenitalia; delivery to be completed within 55 months.

Titagarh Wagons gets high court approval for merger of four units with co

Titagarh Wagons Ltd : High court sanctions scheme of arrangement of four units with co .