Thyssenkrupp AG (TKAG.DE)

TKAG.DE on Xetra

23.34EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.08 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
€23.42
Open
€23.63
Day's High
€23.70
Day's Low
€23.30
Volume
3,152,985
Avg. Vol
2,912,546
52-wk High
€27.07
52-wk Low
€19.41

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MOL signs contract with Thyssenkrupp for polyol production
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 02:39am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - MOL Plc statement says::*Signs contract with Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions Ltd for purchase of technology licenses and process design packages for production of polyether polyols and propylene glycols.*The polyol plant will be the largest investment project of MOL Group in 2017-21.*Polyether polyols is main direction of MOL's petrochemical expansion due to wide application in automotive, construction, packaging and furniture industries.*Oil and gas group MOL invests in semi-commodity and specialty chemicals products as part of its 2030 strategy.  Full Article

ThyssenKrupp confident to reach deal with labour reps on Tata jv
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 04:39am EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp :CEO says expects entire supervisory board to agree to joint venture deal with Tata Steel.CEO says is confident to reach 'good deal' with labour representatives on JV.  Full Article

Tata Steel says co, Thyssenkrupp sign MoU to create European steel enterprise in 50:50 JV
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 12:32am EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd :Says co, Thyssenkrupp sign MoU to create European steel enterprise in 50:50 JV.Says the JV will be headquartered in Amsterdam.Says proposed combination of businesses would be formed through non-cash transaction framework.Says Tata Sons would continue to financially support Tata Steel's strategy for capacity expansion in India.  Full Article

Union demands job guarantees for Thyssenkrupp-Tata JV
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 12:16am EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp ::.  Full Article

Thyssenkrupp says aims for MoU with Tata Steel by the end-September
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 08:31am EDT 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp :Spokeswoman says aiming for memorandum of understanding with Tata Steel by the end of this month.  Full Article

Thyssenkrupp says it was not searched by cartel authorities
Monday, 4 Sep 2017 07:31am EDT 

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp :Says it was not searched by cartel authorities.  Full Article

Thyssenkrupp wins major fertilizer plant order in Brunei
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 04:06am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - THYSSENKRUPP ::WINS MAJOR FERTILIZER PLANT ORDER IN BRUNEI.‍NEW GREENFIELD FERTILIZER COMPLEX WILL HAVE A PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 2,200 TONS OF AMMONIA AND 3,900 TONS OF UREA PER DAY​.PLANT COMPLETION PLANNED FOR 2021.  Full Article

Thyssenkrupp says will examine Tata Steel pension deal
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 08:10am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp :Says Tata Steel <<>> has informed it of pension deal with UK regulators.Says will now take the time necessary to examine the pension deal.  Full Article

Tata Steel signs document for new pension scheme in relation to British Steel Pension Scheme
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 07:44am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd :Says signs documentation for a regulated apportionment arrangement in relation to British Steel Pension Scheme.When RAA takes effect British Steel Pension Scheme will be separated from Tata Steel UK and a number of affiliated cos.Says pension protection fund issued confirmation on Friday of non-objection to the RAA.Says Tata Steel UK reached agreement for sponsorship of proposed new pension scheme‍​.Tata Steel - new scheme would have lower future annual increases for pensioners and deferred members than the British Steel Pension Scheme.Says all members of British Steel Pension Scheme would be invited to transfer to new scheme subsequent to completion of RAA.Says if qualifying conditions are met, members who choose to, will transfer to new scheme.Remains no certainty with regards to eventual existence, size or form of the new scheme.Funding position and membership of any new scheme still dependent on results of proposed voluntary membership transfer exercise.Says net financial impact of RAA including payment of agreed amount would be reflected in Q2 FY18 financials of co.  Full Article

Tata Steel gets approval for UK pension deal -regulator
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 07:36am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tata Steel :Receives approval for uk pension scheme deal-regulator.British Steel Pension Scheme Will Receive 550 Mln Stg From Tata Steel .And 33 percent stake in tata steel uk - regulator.  Full Article

Thyssenkrupp AG News

UPDATE 1-Workers at Tata Steel's Dutch arm oppose Thyssenkrupp merger

AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 The works council of Tata Steel Netherlands said on Friday it opposed preliminary plans by Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp to combine their European steelmaking operations into a joint venture (JV) and would fight to block it if necessary.

