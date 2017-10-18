Thyssenkrupp AG (TKAG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MOL signs contract with Thyssenkrupp for polyol production

Oct 18 (Reuters) - MOL Plc statement says::*Signs contract with Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions Ltd for purchase of technology licenses and process design packages for production of polyether polyols and propylene glycols.*The polyol plant will be the largest investment project of MOL Group in 2017-21.*Polyether polyols is main direction of MOL's petrochemical expansion due to wide application in automotive, construction, packaging and furniture industries.*Oil and gas group MOL invests in semi-commodity and specialty chemicals products as part of its 2030 strategy.

ThyssenKrupp confident to reach deal with labour reps on Tata jv

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp :CEO says expects entire supervisory board to agree to joint venture deal with Tata Steel.CEO says is confident to reach 'good deal' with labour representatives on JV.

Tata Steel says co, Thyssenkrupp sign MoU to create European steel enterprise in 50:50 JV

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd :Says co, Thyssenkrupp sign MoU to create European steel enterprise in 50:50 JV.Says the JV will be headquartered in Amsterdam.Says proposed combination of businesses would be formed through non-cash transaction framework.Says Tata Sons would continue to financially support Tata Steel's strategy for capacity expansion in India.

Union demands job guarantees for Thyssenkrupp-Tata JV

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp ::.

Thyssenkrupp says aims for MoU with Tata Steel by the end-September

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp :Spokeswoman says aiming for memorandum of understanding with Tata Steel by the end of this month.

Thyssenkrupp says it was not searched by cartel authorities

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp :Says it was not searched by cartel authorities.

Thyssenkrupp wins major fertilizer plant order in Brunei

Aug 28 (Reuters) - THYSSENKRUPP ::WINS MAJOR FERTILIZER PLANT ORDER IN BRUNEI.‍NEW GREENFIELD FERTILIZER COMPLEX WILL HAVE A PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 2,200 TONS OF AMMONIA AND 3,900 TONS OF UREA PER DAY​.PLANT COMPLETION PLANNED FOR 2021.

Thyssenkrupp says will examine Tata Steel pension deal

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp :Says Tata Steel << >> has informed it of pension deal with UK regulators.Says will now take the time necessary to examine the pension deal.

Tata Steel signs document for new pension scheme in relation to British Steel Pension Scheme

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd :Says signs documentation for a regulated apportionment arrangement in relation to British Steel Pension Scheme.When RAA takes effect British Steel Pension Scheme will be separated from Tata Steel UK and a number of affiliated cos.Says pension protection fund issued confirmation on Friday of non-objection to the RAA.Says Tata Steel UK reached agreement for sponsorship of proposed new pension scheme‍​.Tata Steel - new scheme would have lower future annual increases for pensioners and deferred members than the British Steel Pension Scheme.Says all members of British Steel Pension Scheme would be invited to transfer to new scheme subsequent to completion of RAA.Says if qualifying conditions are met, members who choose to, will transfer to new scheme.Remains no certainty with regards to eventual existence, size or form of the new scheme.Funding position and membership of any new scheme still dependent on results of proposed voluntary membership transfer exercise.Says net financial impact of RAA including payment of agreed amount would be reflected in Q2 FY18 financials of co.

Tata Steel gets approval for UK pension deal -regulator

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tata Steel :Receives approval for uk pension scheme deal-regulator.British Steel Pension Scheme Will Receive 550 Mln Stg From Tata Steel .And 33 percent stake in tata steel uk - regulator.