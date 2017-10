Tekfen Holding AS (TKFEN.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tekfen Holding unit Tekfen Insaat wins contract in Qatar worth about $200.0 mln‍​

Tekfen Holding Q1 net profit up at 161.7 mln lira

April 27 (Reuters) - Tekfen Holding ::Q1 net profit of 161.7 million lira ($45.39 million) versus 148.9 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 1.64 billion lira versus 1.37 billion lira year ago.

Tekfen Holding proposes to pay 0.26085 lira/shr net FY dividend

Tekfen Holding : Proposes to pay 0.26085 lira ($0.0732) net dividend per share for FY 2016 . Proposes to pay 0.30688 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016 .Proposes to pay dividend on March 29.

Tekfen Holding FY 2016 net profit up at 324.4 mln lira

Tekfen Holding : FY 2016 net profit of 324.4 million lira ($91.09 million)versus 185.5 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 4.74 billion lira versus 3.89 billion lira year ago.

Tekfen Holding unit Tekfen Insaat's JV to sign $342.5 mln agreement in Qatar

Tekfen Holding : Unit Tekfen Insaat's JV Tekfen-Al Jaber Engineering is invited to sign agreement in Qatar for Main Works for the Fifth Precinct Stadium Project .Unit Tekfen Insaat's 50 percent owned JV to sign agreement at total $342.5 million.

Tekfen Insaat signs final agreement for $2.1 bln project in Qatar

Tekfen Holding : Tekfen Insaat signs final agreement at QAR 7.6 billion (approximately $2.1 billion) for construction project in Qatar . The deal is for construction of al Khor Expressway project in Qatar and the pre-protocol for the deal was signed on Aug. 23 .To complete works of the project after 36 months.

Shareholder to sell 15.6 mln shares in Tekfen Holding at 6.90 lira/shr-KAP

Istanbul Stock Exchange: Shareholder Isik Zeynep Defne Akcaglilar to sell 15.6 million shares representing 4.22 percent of share capital in Tekfen Holding at 6.90 lira per share to several buyers under the wholesale buying and selling transaction . Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler will be intermediary company for the transaction .After the transaction Isik Zeynep Defne Akcaglilar's ownership in Tekfen Holding will down to 0 percent.

Tekfen Holding unit Tekfen Insaat signs pre-protocol for $2.1 bln project in Qatar

Tekfen Holding Q2 net profit up at 72.6 mln lira

Tekfen Holding : Q2 net profit of 72.6 million lira ($24.80 million) versus 29.1 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 1.06 billion lira versus 949.0 million lira year ago.

Tekfen Holding unit Tekfen Insaat signs project in Azerbaijan at $94 mln

Tekfen Holding AS :Unit Tekfen Insaat signs contract for construction of Ministry of Taxes building project in Azerbaijan at $94 million.