Telkom SA SOC Ltd (TKGJ.J)

South Africa considers options to partially reduce Telkom stake

Aug 30 (Reuters) - TELKOM SA SOC LTD ::MAJOR SHAREHOLDER, SOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT, CURRENTLY CONSIDERING VARIOUS STRATEGIC OPTIONS WITH REGARDS TO PARTIALLY REDUCING ITS TELKOM STAKE​.IMPLEMENTATION OF GOVERNMENT'S TELKOM PROPOSAL MAY HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON TELKOM'S SHARE PRICE.‍GOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA'S CURRENT SHAREHOLDING IN TELKOM IS APPROXIMATE 39 PCT.

Telkom SA SOC sees FY HEPS to be up between 110-130 pct

May 11 (Reuters) - Telkom SA SOC Ltd ::HEPS for 12 months to March 31 is expected to increase between 110% and 130% when compared to prior year.

Telkom SA updates on rating action taken by S&P Global Ratings

Telkom SA SOC Ltd :In rating action taken by s&p global ratings, co's rating affirmed at 'BBB-', S&P changed its rating outlook to negative from stable.

Telkom SA says operating revenue for 6-mnths to Sept.30 up 20.6 pct

Telkom Sa Soc Ltd : For the six months ended 30 September, operating revenue up 20.6 percent to r20.2 billion . For the six months ended 30 September, ebitda increased 4.6 percent to r5.3 billion with an ebitda margin of 26.1 percent . Group's net cash and cash equivalents increased to r1.8 billion supporting interim dividend of 131 cents per share . Interim dividend of 131 cents per share. . Headline earnings per share (heps) increased 19.7 percent to 336.0 cents . Capex increased 55.8 percent to r3.6 billion with capex to revenue of 18.0 percent .For the six months ended 30 september, mobile broadband revenue grew 43.2 percent to r1.0 billion.

Telkom board moots tightening lending criteria to related parties at AGM

Telkom SA Soc Ltd : At AGM board propose that special resolution number 4 be amended to restrict financial assistance to subsidiaries and other related entities and inter-related entities . Reason for proposed amendments is that, following engagements with shareholders after posting of notice of AGM, Telkom received a number of inputs regarding this resolution . Board has decided to propose to shareholders at AGM, limitation of scope of authority that would be conveyed by this resolution .Co will not have authority to provide financial assistance to directors and prescribed officers to enable them to meet co's share ownership requirements for top management.

BRIEF-S.Africa's Solidarity says reaches favourable agreement with Telkom

Solidarity : Reaches favourable agreement with Telkom . Agreement also states that Telkom will limit proposed outsourcing within its Openserve, Telkom Consumer & Small Business and Telkom Corporate Centre departments to max 1000 people . According to agreement, Solidarity members will receive wage increase of 6 pct from 1 April 2017, while they are also guaranteed two years of no retrenchments . Telkom has given an undertaking that there would be no forced retrenchments as a consequence of intended section 197 transfer to BCX . Telkom will still finalise current section 189 retrenchment process which affects roughly 300 employees ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)) Keywords: (CORRECTED).

Telkom SA signs agreement with SACU and Solidarity

Telkom Sa Soc Ltd : Announced successful conclusion of a new two year collaborative partnership agreement (CPA) with organised labour . Agreement has been signed between Telkom and two of three recognised unions within company . SACU and Solidarity have signed agreement, which is effective from 1 June 2016 . CWU has agreed to new partnership agreement in principle Further company coverage: [TKGJ.J] ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)).

Telkom SA says FY HEPS up 15.5 pct to 657.9 cents

Telkom Sa Soc Ltd : FY operating revenue up 13.9 pct to r37.3 billion . FY HEPS up 15.5 pct to 657.9 cents . FY EBITDA up 16.1 pct with EBITDA margin of 29.3 pct . Dividend declared up 10.2 pct to 270 cents per share . Active customer growth of 23.8 pct with improved blended ARPU of r89 . FY profit after tax up 32.2 pct .Voice and subscription revenue down 1.9 pct.

Telkom sees FY HEPS down 40-50 pct

Telkom Sa Soc Ltd : Fy headline earnings per share (heps) is expected to decrease by 40% to 50% when compared to prior corresponding period . Fy results to be reported on includes impact of co's voluntary early retirement, severance packages offered to employees of about r2.2 billion . On a normalised basis fy heps is expected to increase by 10% to 20% . Sees fy reported heps 40%-50% lower than 597.9 cents per share year ago .Sees fy normalised heps 10%-20% higher than 574.3 cents per share year ago.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd says to cut at least 300 jobs - Reuters

Telkom SA SOC Ltd:Telkom TKGJ.J plans to cut at least 300 jobs at its head office as part of a turnaround strategy that includes reducing costs, it said on Friday - RTRS.The company, in which the government owns a stake of about 40 percent, plans to also outsource 260 roles."We have made important progress on our turnaround in the past two years but we still have a lot to do," said Telkom Group Chief Executive Officer Sipho Maseko in a statement.Telkom is nearing the end of the first phase of a turnaround strategy that includes cutting jobs, outsourcing services such as telephone directory printing and selling some properties in a portfolio whose size is slightly larger than Luxembourg.