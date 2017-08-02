Taseko Mines Ltd (TKO.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd ::Says ‍Q3 copper sales volumes for Gibraltar Mine are expected to be up to 10% lower than Q2 of 2017​.Taseko reports $62 million of cash flow from operations in the second quarter 2017.Says‍ adjusted net income for quarter was $0.06 per share​.Says ‍net income for quarter was $0.02 per share​.Says ‍during quarter, Gibraltar Mine produced 39.4 million pounds of copper and 0.8 million pounds of molybdenum​.Taseko Mines Ltd qtrly ‍revenues $100 million versus $55.1 million​.

July 17 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd ::Taseko updates operating status of Gibraltar.Due to uncontrolled wildfires in Cariboo, an evacuation order has been issued for Williams Lake, number of other smaller communities in region​.Wildfires impacted co's employees' ability to travel to mine and Gibraltar has now been temporarily idled.It is unclear when milling and mining operations will recommence at Gibraltar.No fires in immediate area of Gibraltar which pose any threat to mine​.

July 12 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd ::Taseko updates operating status of Gibraltar.Taseko Mines Ltd says updating operating status of Gibraltar mine in light of severe wildfire conditions in Cariboo region of British Columbia.Taseko Mines Ltd says severity of situation has impacted our employees' ability to travel to mine.Taseko Mines Ltd - mining and milling operations are continuing but have been scaled back due to reduced workforce availability.Taseko Mines Ltd - severity of situation has impacted co's employees' ability to travel to mine​.

June 7 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd :Taseko announces pricing for US$250 million senior secured notes due 2022.Taseko Mines Ltd - ‍offering is expected to close on June 14, 2017​.Taseko Mines - ‍interest on notes will accrue at an annual rate of 8.750%, payable semi-annually, and notes will be issued at 99% of their principal amount​.

May 30 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd ::Taseko announces offering of us$250 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2022.Taseko Mines Ltd - intends to use net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem its outstanding 7.75% senior notes due 2019.Taseko Mines Ltd - also intends to use net proceeds from this offering to prepay its secured loan facility.

May 3 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd :Taseko reports $48 million of adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter 2017.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.07.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly copper production at Gibraltar was 41.3 million pounds and molybdenum production was 0.9 million pounds.Taseko Mines Ltd - Qtrly revenues C$104.4 million versus C$58.2 million.

Taseko Mines Ltd : Taseko Mines Ltd says Q1 Gibraltar mine production of 41.3 million pounds of copper and 0.9 million pounds of molybdenum .Taseko Mines Ltd says total sales for Q1 of 2017 were 40.8 million pounds of copper and 0.9 million pounds of molybdenum.

Taseko Mines Ltd - : Taseko reports fourth quarter operating cash flow of $50 million . Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.07 . Q4 earnings per share c$0.02 .Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Exchange Income Corp - : Exchange Income Corporation reports record Q4 and FY2016 results . Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.58 . Exchange Income Corp qtrly consolidated revenue was $221.7 million, marginally down from $224.5 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.48 . All figures in c$ .Q4 earnings per share view c$0.51, revenue view c$234.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Taseko Mines Ltd : Q4 copper production of 40.7 million pounds and 0.8 million pounds of molybdenum ."Despite challenging weather conditions in Q4, mill throughput was maintained at a similar level to previous quarters".