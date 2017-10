Tarkett SA (TKTT.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tarkett takes note of French Competition Authority’s decision

Oct 19 (Reuters) - TARKETT SA ::CO TAKES NOTE OF FRENCH COMPETITION AUTHORITY’S DECISION TO FINE SEVERAL MANUFACTURERS OF RESILIENT FLOOR COVERINGS OPERATING IN FRENCH MARKET.FINE DECIDED BY THE FRENCH COMPETITION AUTHORITY AMOUNTS TO €165 MILLION, WHICH EXCEEDS CO'S €150 MILLION PROVISION.GROUP WILL INCUR AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE OF €15 MILLION IN Q4‍​.PAYMENT OF TOTAL AMOUNT OF FINE TO BE EFFECTIVE BEFORE END-2017 OR EARLY 2018.EXCEPTIONAL CHARGE WILL LEAD TO TARKETT REPORTING A NEGATIVE NET INCOME FOR 2017‍​.‍EXCEPTIONAL CHARGE WILL NOT RESULT IN ANY CHANGES IN 2020 STRATEGIC PLAN'S FINANCIAL TARGETS OR IMPACT ABILITY TO MEET FINANCIAL COVENANTS​.EUR 165 MILLION FINE EXCEEDS EUR 150 MILLION PROVISION BOOKED IN CO ACCOUNTS AS OF JUNE 30.TARKETT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING THE DECISION.​.

Tarkett H1 net result group share swings to loss of 97.9‍​ million euros

July 26 (Reuters) - TARKETT SA ::H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 160.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 151.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 97.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 45.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET SALES EUR 1.36‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.30 BILLION YEAR AGO.SEES ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FY 2017 BETWEEN € 25 MILLION AND € 35 MILLION (VERSUS € 10 MILLION TO € 20 MILLION PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED).CONFIRMS FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES OF 2020 STRATEGIC PLAN.

Tarkett H1 2017 organic growth reflects 3.0%

July 26 (Reuters) - Tarkett SA ::REG-TARKETT: GOOD OPERATING RESULTS IN H1 2017: ORGANIC GROWTH AT 3.0% - ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN STABLE AT 11.8%.

Tarkett books 150 million euro provision

July 20 (Reuters) - TARKETT SA ::AT THIS POINT OF PROCEDURE WITH FRENCH COMPETITION AUTHORITY, TARKETT HAS DECIDED TO BOOK A PROVISION OF AN AMOUNT OF 150 MILLION EUROS IN ITS FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2017.THIS WILL LEAD TARKETT TO REPORT A NEGATIVE NET INCOME OVER FIRST-HALF 2017 AND OVER FULL YEAR 2017.THIS WILL NOT LEAD TO ANY CHANGE IN FINANCIAL TARGETS OF 2020 STRATEGIC PLAN.NON-RECURRING PROVISION WILL BE TREATED AS AN ADJUSTMENT TO EBITDA AND WILL NOT IMPACT INDICATOR "ADJUSTED EBITDA".INFORMATION REGARDING A PROCEDURE WITH THE FRENCH COMPETITION AUTHORITY.AMOUNT WILL NOT IMPACT ABILITY OF GROUP TO MEET ITS FINANCIAL COVENANTS.

Glen Morrison succeeds Michel Giannuzzi as CEO of Tarkett

July 6 (Reuters) - TARKETT SA ::REG-TARKETT : GLEN MORRISON SUCCEEDS MICHEL GIANNUZZI AS CEO OF TARKETT.SUPERVISORY BOARD APPOINTS GLEN MORRISON, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT OF TARKETT NORTH AMERICA, TO BE NEW GROUP CEO, EFFECTIVE AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2017.

Tarkett Q1 adjusted EBITDA up 14.6 pct at 52 million euros

April 25 (Reuters) - Tarkett Sa :Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin up 62 bps to 8.4 pct (versus 7.8 pct in q1 2016).Q1 adjusted EBITDA up 14.6 pct at EUR 52 million ($56.90 million) versus EUR 45 million in Q1 2016.Q1 net sales EUR 611.7 million versus EUR 576.3 million year ago.Market trends in emea and north america and in sports segments should remain favorable throughout rest of 2017.CIS region should stabilize or recover slightly in 2017.Rise in raw material costs is expected to have a negative impact on adjusted ebitda of between EUR 10 to 20 million over year.Rise in raw material costs will be offset by group's productivity efforts.Group is confident looking ahead to rest of year.

Tarkett optimizes its financing sources with 300 million euro private placement

April 20 (Reuters) - Tarkett SA ::Tarkett optimizes its financing sources with a 300 million euro ($322.1 million) private placement.Financing includes tranches with maturities of 5 and 7 years and provides a mix of fixed and variable rates.

Tarkett joins the SBF 120 index

Tarkett SA : Says joins the SBF 120 index .This decision will take effect on March 20, 2017.

Tarkett unit acquires assets of AlternaScapes

Tarkett SA :Tarkett, through its Easyturf subsidiary, acquires the assets of AlternaScapes, a landscape turf distributor and installer in North America.

Tarkett appoints Raphaël Bauer as CFO

Tarkett SA : Fabrice Barthélemy appointed President of Tarkett EMEA .Raphaël Bauer appointed Chief Financial Officer.