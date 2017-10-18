Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA (TL5.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mediaset Espana 9-month net profit up 10.8 pct YoY

Oct 18 (Reuters) - MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION SA ::9-MONTH NET PROFIT 146.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 131.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH ADJUSTED EBITDA 198.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 184.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH TOTAL NET REVENUE 701.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 711.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH NET ADVERTISING REVENUE DOWN 0.9 PERCENT AT 661.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 667.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.

Mediaset Espana completes buyback program, buys 2.756 pct of share capital

Aug 28 (Reuters) - MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION SA ::SAYS FINALIZES BUYBACK PROGRAM WITH TOTAL ACQUISITION OF 2.756 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL FOR 100 MILLION EUROS.

Mediaset Espana H1 net profit up 6.8 pct at 125.7 mln euros YoY

July 26 (Reuters) - MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION SA ::H1 NET SALES 504.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 519.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 125.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 117.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA 168.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 160.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.

Mediaset Espana Q1 net profit up 20.9 pct YoY

April 27 (Reuters) - Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA ::Q1 net profit 60.6 million euros($65.87 million)versus 50.1 million euros year ago.Q1 adjusted EBITDA 81.2 million euros versus 70.8 million euros year ago.Q1 revenue 240.4 million euros versus 230.7 million euros year ago.Q1 net advertising revenue up 5.5 percent at 225.9 million euros versus 214.1 million euros year ago.

Mediaset Espana proposes dividens payment, launches share buyback

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA : Said on Thursday will propose ordinary dividend of 0.4372 euro ($0.4632) per share against FY 2016 profit . To propose extraordinary dividend of 0.0847 euro per share from reserves .To launch share repurchase programme targeting up to 5 percent of the share capital, for up to 100.0 million euros.

Mediaset Espana FY net profit up 2.9 pct at 171 mln euros vs yr ago

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA : FY net sales 985.0 million euros ($1.04 billion) versus 957.9 million euros year ago . FY net profit 171.0 million euros versus 166.2 million euros year ago . FY adjusted EBITDA up 8.3 percent at 241.1 million euros versus year ago .FY net advertising revenue up 3.2 percent at 926.9 million euros versus year ago.

Mediaset reaches agreement with Fox to broadcast more than 50 titles

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA :Says reaches agreement with Fox to broadcast more than 50 titles.

Mediaset H1 net profit up at 117.7 million euros

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA : H1 net profit 117.7 million euros ($129.4 million) versus 97.8 million euros year ago . H1 net sales 521.6 million euros versus 478.5 million euros year ago . H1 adjusted EBITDA 160.0 million euros versus 119.5 million euros year ago .H1 ad revenue 508.0 million euros versus 473.2 million euros year ago.

Mediaset Espana acquires broadcasting rights for UEFA Euro 2016

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA : Said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with CAA Eleven for the acquisition of broadcasting rights for UEFA Euro 2016 . The company will broadcast 23 matches on its free TV channel, including all the matches Spain's national team will play, opening match and the final phase of tournament Further company coverage: [TL5.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)) Keywords: (URGENT).

Mediaset reaches deal for co-production of 'Supermax' series

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA : Reaches deal with Brazil's Globo for co-production of 'Supermax' series Further company coverage: [TL5.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).