TLG Immobilien AG (TLGG.DE)

TLG Immobilien says takeover offer accepted by approx. 78 pct of WCM shareholders

Sept 12 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG :DGAP-NEWS: APPROX. 78% OF WCM SHAREHOLDERS ACCEPT THE TAKEOVER OFFER BY TLG IMMOBILIEN AG WITHIN THE REGULAR ACCEPTANCE PERIOD.‍ADDITIONAL WCM SHARES CAN NOW BE TENDERED DURING ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FROM SEPT 13 UNTIL SEPT 26​.WCM SHAREHOLDERS CAN EXCHANGE FOR EVERY 5.75 WCM SHARES ONE NEW SHARE OF TLG IMMOBILIEN AG​.

TLG Immobilien H1 ‍rental income up 16.1 pct at EUR 78.5 mln​

Aug 11 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ::INCREASES ITS FFO BY AROUND 21% IN H1/2017 AND REVISES ITS FFO FORECAST UPWARDS.PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.80 PER SHARE AT THE END OF MAY 2017.H1 ‍RENTAL INCOME HAS GROWN BY 16.1% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR, REACHING EUR 78.5 M​.‍FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS HAVE INCREASED BY 21.4% COMPARED TO FIRST HALF OF 2016, REACHING EUR 46.5 M IN FIRST HALF OF 2017​.‍FFO FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR HAS BEEN REVISED UPWARDS TO BETWEEN EUR 90 M AND EUR 92 M​.

TLG Immobilien acquires office property in Frankfurt

July 20 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG :DGAP-NEWS: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ACQUIRES THE OFFICE PROPERTY 'ASTROPARK' IN FRANKFURT.‍TOTAL INVESTMENT INCLUDING TRANSACTION COSTS: EUR 97.2 M.‍PURCHASE PRICE HAS BEEN KEPT CONFIDENTIAL​​.

TLG Immobilien Q1 rental income up by 20.7% at EUR 39.2 mln

May 11 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ::Q1 RENTAL INCOME GREW SIGNIFICANTLY BY 20.7% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR, REACHING EUR 39.2 MLN.AT EUR 21.1 MLN, FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 23.3% IN Q1 OF 2017 COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2016.SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASE GENERATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF AROUND EUR 116.0 MLN.Q1 NET INCOME EUR 15.709 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.888 MILLION YEAR AGO.

TLG Immobilien FY FFO up 20.1 pct to EUR 76.9 mln

TLG Immobilien AG : Increases its FFO by 20 percent in 2016 - portfolio value exceeds 2.2 billion euros ($2.32 billion) . FY rental income grows by 10.3 percent to 140.5 million euros compared to previous year . FY funds from operations increased by 20.1 percent to 76.9 million euros . Proposal to increase dividend per share for 2016 to 0.80 euro (+11.0 percent) .FFO guidance between 84 million and 86 million euros in 2017 (excluding further acquisitions).

TLG Immobilien closes in full occupancy after renting out 6,000 sqm in Alexanderstrasse

TLG Immobilien AG :Closes in full occupancy after renting out 6,000 sqm in Alexanderstrasse 1, 3, 5 in Berlin and also achieves full occupancy on Hausvogteiplatz.

TLG Immobilien buys two adjoining shopping centres in Dresden

TLG Immobilien AG : Acquires two adjoining neighbourhood shopping centres in Dresden . Total net purchase price 22.8 million euros ($25.58 million) .Rental agreements for both properties generate around 1.7 million euros per annum.

TLG Immobilien acquires office in Berlin

TLG Immobilien AG : Acquires office property with significant letting potential in Berlin . Total investment volume of around 32.1 million euros ($35.80 million) .Property was sold by a private seller and transaction was brokered by colliers international.

TLG Immobilien revises 2016 FFO forecast upwards

TLG Immobilien AG : Revises FFO forecast upwards following successful first half of 2016 . FFO forecast for 2016 revised upwards to between 74 and 76 million euros . H1 rental income grew by 10.7 pct to 67.6 million euros ($75.39 million) . H1 funds from operations increased by 23.6 pct compared to same period in previous year, reaching 38.3 million euros .H1 net income 33.51 million euros, down 55.3 percent.

TLG Immobilien lets about 1,600 sqm in Berlin to CHECK24

TLG Immobilien AG :Lets approx. 1,600 sqm in office space in Berlin at Alexanderstrasse 1, 3, 5 to price comparison website CHECK24.