TeamLease Services Ltd (TLSV.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Teamlease to buy Evolve Technologies & Services

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Teamlease Services Ltd ::Says ‍signed deals to buy Evolve Technologies and Services Private Limited​.Says deal for enterprise value of 366.8 million rupees ‍​.Transaction immediately accretive to co's earnings per share; will be financed through existing financial resources‍​.Says Evolve will continue to operate as a separate and independent entity post acquisition‍​.

India's Teamlease Services June-qtr consol net profit rises

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Teamlease Services Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 164.1 million rupees versus profit of 64 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 8.59 billion rupees versus 6.94 billion rupees year ago.

Teamlease Services completes acquisition of 30 pct stake in Cassius Technologies

June 2 (Reuters) - Teamlease Services Ltd ::Says as on June 01, 2017 acquisition of 30 pct stake in Cassius Technologies Private Limited is completed.

Teamlease Services to buy initially 30 pct stake in Cassius Technologies

May 29 (Reuters) - Teamlease Services Ltd :Says to acquire initially 30% stake in Cassius Technologies Private Limited.Says Fresherwsorld to continue operating as separate and independent identitiy.

India's Teamlease Services March-qtr consol profit rises

May 18 (Reuters) - Teamlease Services Ltd ::March quarter consol net profit 384.5 million rupees versus 91.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol total income from operations 8.17 billion rupees versus 6.64 billion rupees year ago.

Teamlease Services Ltd Dec-qtr consol profit rises

Teamlease Services Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 115.1 million rupees versus profit 49.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol total income from operations 8.15 billion rupees versus 6.31 billion rupees year ago.

TeamLease Services June-qtr consol profit rises

TeamLease Services Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 73.6 million rupees versus 49.6 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol total income from operations 6.88 billion rupees versus 5.66 billion rupees last year .

Teamlease Services to acquire ASAP Info Systems Pvt Ltd

TeamLease Services Ltd : Intimation of acquisition of ASAP Info Systems Private Limited . Deal For Cash Consideration Of 670 million ruees .