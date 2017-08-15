Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Blocktrade - Tullow Oil updates on block listing application

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil Plc :BLOCKTRADE - TULLOW OIL PLC: CO SAYS BLOCK LISTING APPLICATION MADE TO UK LISTING AUTHORITY AND TO IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE FOR 5 MILLION SHARES OF GBP£0.10 EACH.BLOCKTRADE - TULLOW OIL PLC: CO SAYS ADMISSION IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON OR AROUND 16 AUGUST 2017.

Tullow Oil posts H1 loss before tax of $519 mln

July 26 (Reuters) - TULLOW OIL ::H1 LOSS BEFORE TAX OF $519 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF $24 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER.H1 SALES REVENUE OF $788 MILLION VERSUS $541 MILLION YEAR EARLIER.AS OF JUNE 30, 2017 NET DEBT $3.83 BILLION.H1 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ON EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES $77 MILLION.FY NET PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FROM JUBILEE, INCLUDING PRODUCTION-EQUIVALENT INSURANCE PAYMENTS, REMAINS AROUND 36,000 BOPD.2017 CAPEX GUIDANCE CUT TO $400 MILLION FROM $500 MILLION.

Tullow Oil reports H1 gross profit of $300 mln vs. $200 mln

June 28 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil Plc ::Total revenue for H1 2017 $800 million versus $500 million; Gross profit of $300 million versus $200 million.Expects to generate $600 million of pre-tax operating cash flow for H1 2017.At the end of June 2017, net debt is estimated at $3.8 billion.Capex guidance for year has been revised from about $500 million to about $400 million.

Tullow Oil appoints Les Wood CFO after Ian Springett resigns due to ill health

June 20 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil Plc :Ian springett, chief financial officer, has resigned from board of tullow with effect from 20 june 2017 due to ill-health.Appointed les wood, interim cfo from 5 january 2017, as an executive director and chief financial officer with effect from 20 june 2017.

Tullow Oil updates on Emekuya-1 oil discovery in Kenya

May 17 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil Plc :Emekuya-1 oil discovery in kenya.Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered around 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones.

Tullow Oil keeps FY production forecast

April 26 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil Plc ::Full year production forecast remains unchanged.2017 West Africa working interest oil production, including production-equivalent insurance payments, expected to average 78,000-85,000 bopd.2017 Europe working interest gas production expected to average 6,000-7,000 boepd.Q1 West Africa net working interest oil production, including production-equivalent insurance payments, averaged 85,700 bopd.Q1 Europe working interest gas production averaged 6,300 boepd.Q1 gross production from jubilee field averaged 82,500 bopd (net: 29,300 bopd).Q1 gross production from jubilee field averaged 82,500 bopd (net: 29,300 bopd).Q1 gross production from ten field averaged around 50,000 bopd, in line with guidance.Q1 gross production from ten field averaged around 50,000 bopd, in line with guidance.2017 annual production forecast for ten field remains unchanged at around 50,000 bopd (net: 23,600 bopd).Completed scheduled 6-mthly re-determination of RBL facilities in march.Group intends to refinance its RBL facilities in H2.As at March 31, 2017, total facility headroom and free cash was $1.2 billion and net debt at $4.6 billion.Capex guidance for 2017 remains unchanged.Offshore Ghana, Jubilee FPSO interim spread mooring completed in feb; TEN field performed in line with expectations.Successful exploration, appraisal drilling and water injectivity testing campaign ongoing in Kenya, with new exploration wells planned.

Tullow Oil announces results of rump placing

April 25 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil Plc :Results of the rump placing.Procured subscribers for 21,9 million new ordinary shares at a price of 211.9 pence per new ordinary share.

Tullow Oil says to raise about £607 mln from rights issue

Tullow Oil Plc : Fully underwritten rights issue to raise approximately £607 million . 25 for 49 fully underwritten rights issue of 466,925,724 new ordinary shares to raise gross proceeds of approximately £607 million . Issue price of 130 pence per new ordinary share .During 2017, underlying cash operating costs per barrel are materially in line with those achieved during 2016 financial year.

Tullow says to work with Total, CNOOC to conclude farm-down sale documentation

Tullow Oil Plc : Tullow will now work with Total and CNOOC to conclude definitive sale documentation in relation to farm-down . Tullow will cease to be an operator in Uganda but will retain a presence in-country to manage its non-operated position .CNOOC Uganda Limited notified co it exercised its pre-emption rights to buy 50% of interests being transferred to Total.

Tullow Oil founder to step down as CEO

Tullow Oil Plc : COO Paul McDade to be appointed CEO following AGM on April 26 . CEO Aidan Heavey to become Chairman for up to two years, subject to AGM vote .Chairman Simon Thompson to step down from board.