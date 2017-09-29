Talanx AG (TLXGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Talanx ‍acquires financial services provider FVB​

Sept 29 (Reuters) - TALANX AG ::‍ACQUIRES FINANCIAL SERVICES PROVIDER FVB​.PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE‍​.

Talanx strengthens Latin America business with acquisitions

July 19 (Reuters) - Talanx AG :Says acquisition in Colombia strengthens Latin American business.Says acquiring more than 90 percent of Generali Colombia Seguros Generales S.A. shares at price of around 30 million euros.Says transaction is expected to close by end of year.

Talanx says issues 3 bln eur euro medium term note programme

May 30 (Reuters) - Talanx Ag :Talanx ag today issued its first-ever emtn programme, which has a volume of eur 3 billion.Talanx ag says goal of the programme is to increase the flexibility of the company's financing - especially by structurally opening up opportunities for private placements - and to help cut its refinancing costs in the medium term.Talanx ag says base prospectus for the programme is listed on the luxembourg stock exchange. Both senior and subordinated drawdowns are possible.

Talanx has no imminent acquisitions in pipeline - CEO

Talanx CEO : Says year started well in first 10 weeks . Says life insurance business in Germany dropped in first 2 months of 2017 across industry . Says is not a fan of special dividends but rather of steadily rising dividends . Says no acquisitions in the pipeline that would be ready to be announced in coming months

Talanx hikes outlook sees net income of around 800 mln EUR

Talanx : Sees 2016 net return on investment unchanged at 3.6 (3.6) percent . Gross written premiums at eur 31.1 (31.8) billion, generally stable when adjusted for currency effects . EBIT rises 5.4 percent to eur 2.3 (2.2) billion . Proposed dividend of eur 1.35 (1.30): continuous increase since IPO . Outlook for 2017 revised upwards in February: group net income of around eur 800 million expected . Talanx group expects gross premium growth of more than 1.0 percent for 2017, based on steady exchange rates . Net return on investment should reach at least 3.0 percent and the return on equity over 8.0 percent. Group net income should be around eur 800 million in 2017 .It is intended for the financial year 2017 to pay out 35 to 45 percent of group net income as dividends..

Talanx hikes 2017 profit guidance after strong 2016

Talanx AG : Says dividend 1.35 eurper share versus 1.30 eurper share year ago . Says achieves group net income of slightly above eur 900 million .Says for 2017, Talanx raises outlook for group net income to around eur 800 million from previously at least eur 750 million.

Talanx CEO says no large acquisitions in the pipeline

Talanx AG : Ceo says no large acquisitions in the pipeline

Talanx AG to cut 330 jobs at German sales unit

Talanx AG:Plans to cut 330 jobs, or one in three workers, at its sales unit HDI Vertriebs AG by 2020 as part of restructuring of its German business.Job cuts, along with organisational and IT-related measures, are to cut cost base of Talanx's German retail operations by about 240 million euros ($273 million) by 2020.

Talanx AG says is in talks over job cuts - Reuters News

Talanx AG:CEO says sees no need to financially strengthen life insurance with group funds - RTRS.CEO says to pay dividend of at least 1.30 eur per share for 2016.CEO says not planning to transfer any part of German life insurance business to Heidelberger Leben for winding down.CEO says would like to make acquisitions in Mexico and Turkey, but there is nothing on the market right now.CEO says is in talks over job cuts in sales at HDI, expects results mid-year.

Talanx raises FY 2016 net profit forecast, to propose dividend

Talanx AG:To propose dividend increase to 1.30 euro from 1.25 euro.Raises FY 2016 net profit aim to around 750 million euros.