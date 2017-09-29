Talanx AG (TLXGn.DE)
34.46EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.31 (+0.92%)
€34.15
€34.31
€34.53
€34.24
130,708
155,491
€36.32
€27.42
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Talanx AG:Plans to cut 330 jobs, or one in three workers, at its sales unit HDI Vertriebs AG by 2020 as part of restructuring of its German business.Job cuts, along with organisational and IT-related measures, are to cut cost base of Talanx's German retail operations by about 240 million euros ($273 million) by 2020. Full Article
Talanx AG says is in talks over job cuts - Reuters News
Talanx AG:CEO says sees no need to financially strengthen life insurance with group funds - RTRS.CEO says to pay dividend of at least 1.30 eur per share for 2016.CEO says not planning to transfer any part of German life insurance business to Heidelberger Leben for winding down.CEO says would like to make acquisitions in Mexico and Turkey, but there is nothing on the market right now.CEO says is in talks over job cuts in sales at HDI, expects results mid-year. Full Article
Talanx raises FY 2016 net profit forecast, to propose dividend
Talanx AG:To propose dividend increase to 1.30 euro from 1.25 euro.Raises FY 2016 net profit aim to around 750 million euros. Full Article
German insurer Talanx to miss 2017 earnings goal after hurricanes
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 German insurer Talanx AG said on Friday it would miss its 2017 earnings guidance due to claims arising from the hurricanes that have swept through the Caribbean, little over a week after saying it could still hit the target.