Tata Metaliks Ltd (TMET.NS)

TMET.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

708.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.25 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs715.25
Open
Rs718.80
Day's High
Rs721.40
Day's Low
Rs704.20
Volume
24,172
Avg. Vol
222,884
52-wk High
Rs818.95
52-wk Low
Rs280.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Tata Metaliks June-qtr profit falls 11 pct
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 07:43am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - India's Tata Metaliks Ltd :June quarter net profit 306.2 million rupees versus 344.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.19 billion rupees versus 3.35 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Tata Metaliks appoints Sandeep Kumar as MD
Friday, 2 Jun 2017 06:18am EDT 

June 2 (Reuters) - Tata Metaliks Ltd :Says Sandeep Kumar appointed as MD of co.Says Sanjiv Paul to step down as MD of co.Says Sanjiv Paul to continue as non-executive director on board.  Full Article

Tata Metaliks March qtr profit rises
Friday, 21 Apr 2017 07:06am EDT 

April 21 (Reuters) - Tata Metaliks Ltd :March quarter net profit 403.6 million rupees versus profit 384.1 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 4.15 billion rupees versus 3.80 billion rupees year ago.Says recommended dividend of INR 8.50 per non cumulative redeemable preference share.Says recommended dividend of INR 2.5 per share.  Full Article

Tata Metaliks commences shutdown of mini blast furnace #1
Wednesday, 30 Nov 2016 07:11am EST 

Tata Metaliks Ltd :Says proposed shutdown to modernize and expand mini blast furnace #1, has commenced on November 30, 2016.  Full Article

Tata Steel advises Tata Metaliks to refile fresh merger with Tata Metaliks DI Pipes
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 04:55am EDT 

Tata Steel Ltd : Tata Steel Ltd.- scheme of amalgamation between Tata Metaliks Limited and Tata Metaliks DI pipes limited with TATA Steel Limited . Tata Metaliks will continue to operate as a unit company of Tata Steel . Tata Metaliks been advised to consider withdrawing scheme with leave to re-file fresh scheme for merger with Tata Metaliks di pipes . Decision is based on careful consideration of various factors including inordinate delay in obtaining requisite regulatory and statutory approvals" . Directors' panel approve proposal to file application before bombay high court seeking recall of scheme of amalgamation of units with co .  Full Article

