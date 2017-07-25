Tata Metaliks Ltd (TMET.NS)

July 25 (Reuters) - India's Tata Metaliks Ltd :June quarter net profit 306.2 million rupees versus 344.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.19 billion rupees versus 3.35 billion rupees year ago.
June 2 (Reuters) - Tata Metaliks Ltd :Says Sandeep Kumar appointed as MD of co.Says Sanjiv Paul to step down as MD of co.Says Sanjiv Paul to continue as non-executive director on board.
April 21 (Reuters) - Tata Metaliks Ltd :March quarter net profit 403.6 million rupees versus profit 384.1 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 4.15 billion rupees versus 3.80 billion rupees year ago.Says recommended dividend of INR 8.50 per non cumulative redeemable preference share.Says recommended dividend of INR 2.5 per share.
Tata Metaliks Ltd :Says proposed shutdown to modernize and expand mini blast furnace #1, has commenced on November 30, 2016.
Tata Steel Ltd : Tata Steel Ltd.- scheme of amalgamation between Tata Metaliks Limited and Tata Metaliks DI pipes limited with TATA Steel Limited . Tata Metaliks will continue to operate as a unit company of Tata Steel . Tata Metaliks been advised to consider withdrawing scheme with leave to re-file fresh scheme for merger with Tata Metaliks di pipes . Decision is based on careful consideration of various factors including inordinate delay in obtaining requisite regulatory and statutory approvals" . Directors' panel approve proposal to file application before bombay high court seeking recall of scheme of amalgamation of units with co .
