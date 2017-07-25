Tata Metaliks Ltd (TMET.NS)

June 2 (Reuters) - Tata Metaliks Ltd :Says Sandeep Kumar appointed as MD of co.Says Sanjiv Paul to step down as MD of co.Says Sanjiv Paul to continue as non-executive director on board.

Tata Steel Ltd : Tata Steel Ltd.- scheme of amalgamation between Tata Metaliks Limited and Tata Metaliks DI pipes limited with TATA Steel Limited . Tata Metaliks will continue to operate as a unit company of Tata Steel . Tata Metaliks been advised to consider withdrawing scheme with leave to re-file fresh scheme for merger with Tata Metaliks di pipes . Decision is based on careful consideration of various factors including inordinate delay in obtaining requisite regulatory and statutory approvals" . Directors' panel approve proposal to file application before bombay high court seeking recall of scheme of amalgamation of units with co .