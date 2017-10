Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE (TMGH.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's TMG Holding H1 consol profit rises

Aug 14 (Reuters) - TALAAT MOSTAFA GROUP HOLDING CO :H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX AND MINORITY INTEREST EGP 696.5 MILLION VERSUS EGP 432.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL REVENUE EGP 3.26 BILLION VERSUS EGP 2.92 BILLION YEAR AGO.AMENDS FY SALES FORECAST TO EGP 11.4 BILLION FROM EGP 9.4 BILLION.

Egypt's TMG Holding appoints Hisham Talaat Mostafa as CEO

June 28 (Reuters) - Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co :Board appoints Hisham Talaat Mostafa as CEO.

Egypt's Talaat Mostafa Q1 consol profit rises

May 11 (Reuters) - Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co ::Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 288.5 million versus EGP 207.8 million year ago.Q1 consol revenue EGP 1.29 billion versus EGP 1.21 billion year ago.Q1 sales of all projects reached EGP 4.28 billion.

Talaat Mostafa Group says unit signs EGP 4.4 bln contract to purchase 500 feddan land

April 23 (Reuters) - Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co ::Unit signs contract to purchase 500 feddan land in new admininstrative capital for EGP 4.4 billion to develop housing project.

Talaat Mostafa Group OGM approves FY cash dividend of EGP 0.145/share

Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co : OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016

Egypt's TMG Holding says RIMCO EGT Investment acquires 6.21 pct stake in co

Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co : Says RIMCO EGT Investment buys 128.1 mln company's shares at EGP 8.13 per share

Egypt's Talaat Mostafa Group forecasts 2017 sales of EGP 9.4 bln

Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co : Sees 2017 sales of EGP 9.4 billion

Egypt's Talaat Mostafa Group posts FY profit of EGP 826 mln

Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co : FY consol net profit EGP 826 million . FY consol revenue EGP 6.55 billion versus EGP 6.18 billion year ago . EGP floatation contributes EGP 39 million to FY consol result

CORRECTED-Egypt's Talaat Mostafa H1 (not Q2) net profit up at $48.95 mln

Reuters.Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co Sae : Egypt's Talaat Mostafa posts first half net profit of 434.7 million Egyptian pounds ($48.95 million), up from 393.7 million last year .First half revenues at 2.92 billion Egyptian pounds, up from 2.91 billion last year.