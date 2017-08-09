Edition:
United States

3M India Ltd (TMIN.NS)

TMIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

14,379.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs263.30 (+1.87%)
Prev Close
Rs14,116.60
Open
Rs14,200.00
Day's High
Rs14,434.70
Day's Low
Rs14,163.10
Volume
732
Avg. Vol
1,231
52-wk High
Rs14,999.00
52-wk Low
Rs10,008.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

3m India June-qtr profit up about 11 pct
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 06:29am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - 3M India Ltd :June quarter net profit 660.9 million rupees versus 597.2 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 7.02 billion rupees versus 6.33 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

3M India seeks members' nod to enter transactions with 3M Co, USA
Wednesday, 12 Jul 2017 02:47am EDT 

July 12 (Reuters) - 3m India Ltd ::Seeks members' nod to enter material related transactions with 3M Company, USA worth 10.85 billion rupees.  Full Article

3M India Sept qtr profit rises
Friday, 18 Nov 2016 05:09am EST 

3M India Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 482.1 million rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 5.84 billion rupees .Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 476.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 5.45 billion rupees.  Full Article

3M India gets members' nod for appointment of Debarati Sen as MD
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 07:08am EDT 

3M India Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of Debarati Sen as MD .  Full Article

3M India June-qtr profit up about 60 pct
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 06:42am EDT 

3M India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 597.2 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 5.82 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 372.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 5.11 billion rupees .  Full Article

3M India seeks members' nod for appointment of Debarati Sen as MD
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 01:11am EDT 

3M India Ltd : Seeks members' nod for appointment of Debarati Sen as MD of co . Seeks members' nod for approval of estimated material related party deals for 2016-17 with 3M Co USA .  Full Article

3M India March-qtr profit up about 40 pct
Friday, 27 May 2016 03:55am EDT 

3M India Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 584.1 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 5.45 billion rupees .  Full Article

3M India appoints Bharat D Shah as Chairman
Friday, 27 May 2016 03:52am EDT 

3M India Ltd : Appointed Bharat D Shah as chairman . Accepted resignation of Amit Laroya as MD . Appointed Debarati Sen as MD of co .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

3M India Ltd News

» More TMIN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials