3M India Ltd (TMIN.NS)

3m India June-qtr profit up about 11 pct

Aug 9 (Reuters) - 3M India Ltd :June quarter net profit 660.9 million rupees versus 597.2 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 7.02 billion rupees versus 6.33 billion rupees last year.

3M India seeks members' nod to enter transactions with 3M Co, USA

July 12 (Reuters) - 3m India Ltd ::Seeks members' nod to enter material related transactions with 3M Company, USA worth 10.85 billion rupees.

3M India Sept qtr profit rises

3M India Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 482.1 million rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 5.84 billion rupees .Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 476.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 5.45 billion rupees.

3M India gets members' nod for appointment of Debarati Sen as MD

3M India Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of Debarati Sen as MD .

3M India June-qtr profit up about 60 pct

3M India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 597.2 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 5.82 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 372.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 5.11 billion rupees .

3M India seeks members' nod for appointment of Debarati Sen as MD

3M India Ltd : Seeks members' nod for appointment of Debarati Sen as MD of co . Seeks members' nod for approval of estimated material related party deals for 2016-17 with 3M Co USA .

3M India March-qtr profit up about 40 pct

3M India Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 584.1 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 5.45 billion rupees .

3M India appoints Bharat D Shah as Chairman

3M India Ltd : Appointed Bharat D Shah as chairman . Accepted resignation of Amit Laroya as MD . Appointed Debarati Sen as MD of co .