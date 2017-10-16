TMAC Resources Inc (TMR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TMAC Resources provides third quarter operations update

Oct 16 (Reuters) - TMAC Resources Inc :TMAC Resources provides third quarter operations update.TMAC Resources Inc says ‍guidance for 2017 remains unchanged at 50,000 to 60,000 ounces of gold sold for 2017​.TMAC Resources - Q3 2017 gold sales of 13,760 ounces realizing $22.1 million (US$17.7 million) at an average realized gold price of US$1,288 per ounce​.

TMAC resources quarterly earnings per share ‍$0.01​

Aug 11 (Reuters) - TMAC Resources Inc :TMAC reports operating and financial results for second quarter of 2017.Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.01​.Qtrly ‍metal sales $6.1 million ​.Sees ‍50,000 to 60,000 ounces of gold sold for 2017​.Sees ‍processing of 215,000 to 235,000 tonnes of ore for 2017​.

TMAC resources signs revised credit facility

July 26 (Reuters) - TMAC Resources Inc :TMAC resources signs revised credit facility.TMAC Resources Inc - ‍has signed a revised credit agreement to provide for total borrowings of U.S.$160 million​.TMAC Resources Inc - signed a revised credit agreement with Sprott Private Resource Lending to provide for total borrowings of U.S.$160 million.

TMAC Resources revises credit facility

July 14 (Reuters) - Tmac Resources Inc :TMAC Resources Inc - ‍has entered into a term sheet with Sprott Private Resource Lending to provide for total borrowings of US$160 million​.TMAC Resources - ‍under term sheet Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc will no longer be a lender under credit agreement​.TMAC Resources - Tranche 1 of revised credit agreement will have a single bullet repayment on January 31, 2019.TMAC Resources - about US$30 million of additional funds allow TMAC to finance significant, seasonal expenses incurred during summer sealift period.TMAC Resources - Tranche 2 of revised credit agreement has a term of up to five years, maturing on July 31, 2022.TMAC Resources - revised credit agreement has an interest rate of 6.5 percent plus greater of US Dollar three-month LIBOR, 1.0 percent per annum, payable quarterly.TMAC Resources - ‍amendments to original credit agreement will result in an amended and restated credit agreement comprising Tranche 2 for US$130 million​.

TMAC Resources Inc says commercial production has been achieved

May 23 (Reuters) - TMAC Resources Inc ::TMAC Resources Inc - commercial production has been achieved, effective May 15, 2017, at its doris mine and mill complex.TMAC Resources Inc - "Company is focusing on optimizing recoveries, which have yet to reach expected levels".TMAC Resources Inc - processing plant has operated at an average in excess of 60pct of its 1,000 tonnes per day name plate capacity over a 45-day period.

TMAC Q1 loss per share C$0.03

May 15 (Reuters) - Tmac Resources Inc :Tmac reports operating and financial results for first quarter of 2017.Q1 loss per share c$0.03.Tmac resources inc - mining in q1 of 2017 produced 29,000 tonnes of ore at an estimated grade of 12.8 g/t.Tmac resources inc - ore stockpiles at march 31, 2017 are estimated to contain 131,600 tonnes of ore at a grade of 13 g/t, or 56,800 ounces of gold.Tmac resources inc - 2017 gold production guidance 100,000-120,000 ounces.Tmac resources inc - processing plant ramp up has encountered issues that have affected its availability.Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Tmac resources-delay in achieving commercial production,additional costs incurred, expected to be incurred to achieve production estimated about $13 million.Tmac resources inc - despite delay, co forecasts sufficient cash on hand to achieve commercial production, achieve positive cash flow from mining operations.

TMAC Resources sees 2017 sustaining capital expenditures to be $15 mln

Tmac Resources Inc : Tmac resources' guidance for 2017 and update on commissioning of processing plant at doris mine . Tmac resources inc sees 2017 sustaining capital expenditures to be $15 million . In 2017, sees gold sold 130,000 ounces to 140,000 ounces . Tmac resources-pre-production, expansion capital in 2017 is forecast to be $35 million and includes a one-time amount of $8 million to Nunavut Tunngavik Inc .In 2017, sees ore mined of 275,000 tonnes.

TMAC Resources makes $35 mln second draw under $120 mln senior secured term facility

TMAC Resources Inc : TMAC Resources makes $35 million second draw under $120 million senior secured term facility .Cash on hand, together with debt facility, expected to enable us to achieve commercial production in Hope Bay project in Q1 of 2017.

TMAC Resources announces $80 mln bought deal financing

TMAC Resources: TMAC Resources Inc announces $80 million bought deal financing . Net proceeds will be used to advance development of Co's hope bay gold project, for exploration and development of BTD zone at Doris .Entered agreement under which underwriters agreed to buy 4 million shares from co and 1.3 million shares from RCF at price of $15.10 per share.

TMAC reaches agreement to amend US$120 mln debt facility

Tmac Resources Inc : Tmac reaches agreement with lenders to amend its us$120 million debt facility . Amendment extends availability period during which company can draw under debt facility to December 31, 2016 .Tmac resources inc says while it expects to receive amended nirb project certificate before august 31, does not expect to receive amended water license by august 31.