Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS (TMSN.IS)

Tumosan says to bid for power group development project tender until Dec 22

Oct 19 (Reuters) - TUMOSAN MOTOR VE TRAKTOR SANAYI AS ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY TO PLACE A BID TO POWER GROUP DEVELOPMENT PROJECT'S TENDER UNTIL DEC 22.

Tumosan Q2 net result turns to loss of 1.8 million lira

Aug 21 (Reuters) - TUMOSAN ::Q2 NET LOSS OF 1.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 16.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 154.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 130.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

BRIEF-Tumosan reports Q1 net loss at 10.0 mln lira

Corrects headline to reflect Q1 net result was a loss, not profit:REPORTED ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 129.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 108.6 MILLION LIRA A YEAR AGO.Q1 NET LOSS WAS ​10.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 10.2 MILLION LIRA A YEAR AGO.

Tumosan says to develop Tactical Vehicles

May 3 (Reuters) - Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS ::Starts works on National Integrated Tactical Wheeled Vehicle Platform (MENTAP) products in order to develop original Tactical Vehicles.MENTAP product family consists of light, medium and heavy vehicles.Designs will be made with Tümosan's R&D facilities without any technical support from abroad.

Tumosan 2016 net profit rises to 40.0 million lira

Tumosan : FY 2016 net profit of 40.0 million lira ($10.70 million) versus 33.6 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 500.2 million lira versus 449.4 million lira year ago.

Tumosan and SSM terminates GGGP Design And Development Phase Agreement

Tumosan :Company and Defense Industry Undersecretariat(SSM) mutually terminates Power Group Development Project (GGGP) design and development phase agreement signed on March 17, 2015.

Tumosan Q2 net profit rises to 16.5 million lira

Tumosan : Q2 net profit of 16.5 million lira ($5.63 million) versus 10.3 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 130.2 million lira versus 119.3 million lira year ago.

Tumosan proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015

Tumosan Motor Ve Traktor Sanayi As :Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015.

Tumosan Q1 net profit up at 10.2 million lira

Tumosan : Q1 net profit of 10.2 million lira versus 8.8 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 108.6 million lira versus 96.4 million lira year ago.

Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS forms cooperation to produce agricultural equipment​

Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS:Forms cooperation with Türkay Tarim Makinalari to produce Tumosan brand equipment​.Starts production and sales Tumosan brand agricultural equipment under this project.