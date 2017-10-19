Edition:
Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS (TMSN.IS)

TMSN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

7.15TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.25TL (-3.38%)
Prev Close
7.40TL
Open
7.41TL
Day's High
7.41TL
Day's Low
7.14TL
Volume
4,974,574
Avg. Vol
2,288,221
52-wk High
8.67TL
52-wk Low
5.86TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tumosan says to bid for power group development project tender until Dec 22
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 03:18am EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - TUMOSAN MOTOR VE TRAKTOR SANAYI AS ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY TO PLACE A BID TO POWER GROUP DEVELOPMENT PROJECT'S TENDER UNTIL DEC 22.  Full Article

Tumosan Q2 net result turns to loss of 1.8 million lira
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 11:14am EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - TUMOSAN ::Q2 NET LOSS OF 1.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 16.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 154.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 130.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

BRIEF-Tumosan reports Q1 net loss at 10.0 mln lira
Friday, 19 May 2017 02:24am EDT 

Corrects headline to reflect Q1 net result was a loss, not profit:REPORTED ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 129.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 108.6 MILLION LIRA A YEAR AGO.Q1 NET LOSS WAS ​10.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 10.2 MILLION LIRA A YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Tumosan says to develop Tactical Vehicles
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 11:16am EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS ::Starts works on National Integrated Tactical Wheeled Vehicle Platform (MENTAP) products in order to develop original Tactical Vehicles.MENTAP product family consists of light, medium and heavy vehicles.Designs will be made with Tümosan's R&D facilities without any technical support from abroad.  Full Article

Tumosan 2016 net profit rises to 40.0 million lira
Monday, 13 Mar 2017 11:55am EDT 

Tumosan : FY 2016 net profit of 40.0 million lira ($10.70 million) versus 33.6 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 500.2 million lira versus 449.4 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Tumosan and SSM terminates GGGP Design And Development Phase Agreement
Friday, 24 Feb 2017 10:19am EST 

Tumosan :Company and Defense Industry Undersecretariat(SSM) mutually terminates Power Group Development Project (GGGP) design and development phase agreement signed on March 17, 2015.  Full Article

Tumosan Q2 net profit rises to 16.5 million lira
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 11:38am EDT 

Tumosan : Q2 net profit of 16.5 million lira ($5.63 million) versus 10.3 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 130.2 million lira versus 119.3 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Tumosan proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 10:49am EDT 

Tumosan Motor Ve Traktor Sanayi As :Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015.  Full Article

Tumosan Q1 net profit up at 10.2 million lira
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 10:48am EDT 

Tumosan : Q1 net profit of 10.2 million lira versus 8.8 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 108.6 million lira versus 96.4 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS forms cooperation to produce agricultural equipment​
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 05:39am EST 

Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS:Forms cooperation with Türkay Tarim Makinalari to produce Tumosan brand equipment​.Starts production and sales Tumosan brand agricultural equipment under this project.  Full Article

