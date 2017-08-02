Telenet Group Holding NV (TNET.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV ::ADJUSTED EBITDA OF €592.4 MILLION IN H1 2017 (+5% YOY REBASED)‍​.‍REVENUE OF EUR 1,238.3 MILLION IN H1 2017 (+5% YOY)​.‍NET INCOME OF EUR 76.8 MILLION IN H1 2017 VERSUS A NET LOSS OF EUR 19.6 MILLION IN H1 LAST YEAR​.FULL YEAR 2017 OUTLOOK RECONFIRMED POST SFR BELUX INTEGRATION, ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE A 5-7% ADJUSTED EBITDA CAGR OVER 2015-2018 PERIOD‍​.224,400 "WIGO" SUBSCRIBERS AT JUNE 30, 2017.‍​.ACCELERATED NET MOBILE POSTPAID SUBSCRIBER GROWTH IN Q2 2017 (+60,200)‍​.IN Q2 2017, OUR REVENUE WAS €622.3 MILLION, REPRESENTING A 1% DECREASE COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD ON A REPORTED BASIS.‍​.Q2 REVENUE EUR 623 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.

June 19 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding Nv : :REG-TELENET CLOSES ACQUISITION OF CODITEL BRABANT BVBA AND CODITEL S.À R.L.

June 13 (Reuters) - THE COMPETITION COLLEGE OF BELGIAN COMPETITION AUTHORITY (BCA)::ANNONCES IT APPROVED CONDITIONALLY ON JUNE 12, ACQUISITION OF CODITEL BRABANT AND SUBSIDIARY CODITEL BY TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV << >>.

April 27 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding NV ::Q1 arpu/customer per month 54.4 euros ($59.33) versus eur 52.3 year ago.Q1 operating income eur 112.5 million versus eur 132.6 million year ago.Q1 revenue eur 616.0 million versus eur 623 million in Reuters poll.Q1 net profit eur 65.8 million versus loss of eur 8.6 million year ago.Q1 free cash flow eur 15.9 million negative versus eur 69.1 million negative year ago.Triple play customers at end of march 1.14 million versus 1.11 million year ago.Full year 2017 outlook reconfirmed.Confident on our ability to close SFR Belux acquisition before the end of the summer of this year.Expects top line growth rate in 2017 will be severely impacted by regulatory headwinds and continued structural challenges on our acquired prepaid mobile business.

Telenet Group Holding NV :Successful syndication of new 9-year 1.33 billion euro and 8.25-year $1.8 billion term loan facilities.

Telenet Group Holding NV : Net income of 41.6 million euros ($44.2 million) in 2016 compared to 175.7 million euros in 2015 . FY adjusted EBITDA of 1.12 billion euros in 2016, +18 percent yoy and +3 percent yoy on a rebased basis . Revenue of 2.43 billion euros in 2016, +33 percent yoy on a reported basis . Execution of our vision 2020 will enable us to achieve profitable financial growth in 2017 and beyond, targeting a 5-7 percent adjusted EBITDA CAGR over the 2015-2018 period . The board of directors has authorized a 60.0 million euros share buy-back program for the upcoming six-month period, effective today . Says ARPU per customer relationship (eur/month) at end of December 2016 stood at 53.4 versus 50.6 year ago . Triple-play customers growth at end of December 2016 of 4 percent yoy . FY free cash flow of 265.8 million euros versus 279.0 euros million year ago . Top line growth rate in 2017 will be severely impacted by regulatory headwinds and continued structural challenges on acquired prepaid mobile business . Expects revenue growth to remain stable in 2017 on a rebased basis . On track to deliver on previously communicated medium-term adjusted EBITDA CAGR of 5-7 percent over the 2015-2018 timeframe . Anticipates robust growth in adjusted free cash flow to between 350.0-375.0 million euros.

Altice Nv : Altice nv: Altice announces agreement to sell its Belgium and Luxembourg business . Enters into an agreement to sell its Belgium and Luxembourg business, Coditel Brabant sprl, to Telenet Group BVBA, a direct subsidiary of Telenet Group Holding Nv .Transaction values business at an enterprise value of 400 million euros ($417.56 million).

Telenet Group Holding Nv : 9-month net profit 41.6 million euros ($45.34 million) versus 135.4 million euros year ago . 9-month operating profit 416.3 million euros versus 420.7 million euros year ago . Revenue of 1,799.9 million euros in 9m 2016, +32 pct YOY . BASE integration on track with joint organization since end-June and recent start of our mobile network upgrade . On track to deliver on our full year 2016 outlook . Targeting a 5-7 pct adjusted EBITDA CAGR over the 2015-2018 period . Triple play customers at end of Sept. 1.13 million versus 1.08 million year ago . Says ARPU per customer relationship (eur/month) stood at 53.2 versus 50.5 year ago . Believe to be well equipped to achieve 220 million euros of annual runrate synergies by 2020 (on BASE integration and launch of ran upgrade program) .Plans to invest in BASE's mobile network in order to secure profitable growth going forward. Hence, we reconfirm total integration costs of 300.0 million euros.

Telenet Group Holding NV : On track to deliver on our full year 2016 outlook . Reconfirming FY 2016 outlook . H1 net loss 19.6 million euros ($21.70 million) versus profit 124.3 million euros year ago . H1 operating profit 271.7 million euros versus 278.1 million euros year ago . Says ARPU per customer relationship (eur/month) stood at 53.0 versus 50.2 year ago . Top line and adjusted EBITDA growth of 4 pct and 2 pct in H1 2016 to 1,178.6 million euros and 552.5 million euros, respectively . H1 revenue 1.18 billion euros versus 898.7 million euros year ago .Says triple-play customers at end of June 1.1 million versus 1.1 million year ago.

Orange Belgium SA : Restated EBITDA increased by 2.0 pct year-on-year to 144.9 million euros in first half of 2016 . Organic cash flow in first half of 2016 increased 4.8 pct year-on-year, compared to first half of 2015 . Actual amount paid by telenet could however exceed this minimum amount in case of higher network usage . Revised its restated EBITDA guidance for year 2016 to between 285 and 305 million euros from between 270 and 290 million euros, both excluding cable costs . This revised guidance corresponds to reversal of provision related to Walloon Pylon Tax for year 2015. . Q2 EBITDA 91.7 million euros versus 72.5 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 CAPEX 37.8 million euros versus 38.2 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 revenue 299.4 million euros versus 302 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 net profit 24.2 million euros versus 12.0 million euros in Reuters poll . In first half of 2016, Orange Belgium Group generated mobile service revenues of 504.5 million euros, a solid increase of 1.9 pct compared with same period last year . Orange Belgium and Telenet agreed upon terms and conditions for termination of full MVNO . Telenet committed to a minimum payment of 150.0 million euros (excluding VAT) over 3-year period 2016-2018 . Actual amount paid by Telenet could however exceed this minimum amount in case of higher network usage.