True North Commercial REIT (TNT_u.TO)

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust raises equity offering to $35 mln

Oct 12 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit ::True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase to the previously announced equity offering to $35 million.True North Commercial REIT - ‍to increase size of previously announced public offering to 5.6 million trust units of reit at a price of $6.28 per unit​.

True North Commercial REIT announces $106.1 million of urban acquisitions

Oct 11 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit ::True North Commercial REIT announces significant $106.1 million of urban acquisitions totalling 492,900 SF in Victoria, GTA, Ottawa, Halifax and Cambridge and a $25 million equity offering.Says ‍bridge facility of up to $47.6 million will be made available by an affiliate of CIBC Capital Markets​.Says ‍upon completion of acquisitions, REIT's occupancy is expected to remain stable at 97.1 percent​.Says deal will be funded through about $28.5 million from bought deal offering completed earlier, $15.0 million from Oct. 11's offering​, among others.Says entered agreement to sell on bought deal basis, 4 million trust units of REIT at price of $6.28/unit.

True North Commercial REIT reports Q2 adjusted funds from operations per unit of $0.15​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit -:True North Commercial REIT delivers strong results in Q2 2017.True North Commercial REIT - qtrly ‍revenue from property operations increased by 31% to $12.6 million from $9.6 million in q2 2016​.True North Commercial REIT - qtrly ‍net operating income grew by 36% to $8.1 million compared with $5.9 million in q2 2016​.True North Commercial REIT - qtrly ‍basic and diluted funds from operations per trust unit $0.16​.True North Commercial Reit - qtrly ‍basic and diluted adjusted funds from operations per unit of $0.15 for Q2 2017​.

True North Commercial REIT continues urban growth with $53.6 mln property acquisitions in GTA, Ottawa And Victoria

June 5 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit -:True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust continues urban growth with $53.6 million of strategic property acquisitions in gta, ottawa and victoria.True North Commercial REIT - ‍aggregate purchase price for acquisition properties is approximately $53.6 million, exclusive of closing costs​.True North Commercial-deal expected to be satisfied by a combination of proceeds from reit's november public unit offering, first mortgage financing​.True North Commercial REIT - ‍acquisition properties are expected to be immediately accretive to reit's adjusted funds from operations​.True North Commercial REIT - ‍upon completion of acquisitions, occupancy is expected to be 97.7%​.

True North Commercial REIT qtrly FFO per unit diluted $0.15

May 11 (Reuters) - True North Commercial REIT ::True North Commercial REIT reports strong performance in Q1 2017.True North Commercial REIT - qtrly net operating income increased 32% to $7.8 million compared with q1 2016.Qtrly FFO per unit diluted $0.15.True north commercial REIT- basic and diluted adjusted funds from operations per unit remained consistent at $0.15 for q1 2017.

True North Commercial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.14

True North Commercial REIT : True North Commercial REIT reports strong asset and revenue growth in 2016 . True North Commercial REIT qtrly basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per unit of $0.14 . True North Commercial REIT - Q4 revenue from property operations increased by 20% totaling $11.8 million compared to Q4 2015 . Qtrly FFO per unit $0.14 . Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.14 .True North Commercial REIT qtrly same property noi increased 1.0% compared to Q4 2015.

True North REIT says to increase equity offering to $30 mln

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase to the previously announced equity offering to $30 million .To increase size of public offering to 4.8 million units of REIT at a price $6.20 per unit.

True North Commercial REIT announces $22.5 mln equity offering

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces $22.5 million equity offering and potential acquisitions with urban focus . Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund potential acquisition of commercial properties .Underwriters to sell on a bought deal basis, 3.6 million units of reit at a price $6.20/unit.

True North Commercial REIT Q2 rev rises 8.7 pct

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Q2 revenue rose 8.7 percent to c$9.7 million .Qtrly diluted ffo per unit $0.16.

True North Commercial continues strategic growth with second acquisition in Greater Toronto area

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Says purchase price for explorer property is $10.5 million .True north commercial real estate investment trust continues strategic growth with second acquisition in Greater Toronto area.