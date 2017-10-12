True North Commercial REIT (TNT_u.TO)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit ::True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase to the previously announced equity offering to $35 million.True North Commercial REIT - to increase size of previously announced public offering to 5.6 million trust units of reit at a price of $6.28 per unit.
Oct 11 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit ::True North Commercial REIT announces significant $106.1 million of urban acquisitions totalling 492,900 SF in Victoria, GTA, Ottawa, Halifax and Cambridge and a $25 million equity offering.Says bridge facility of up to $47.6 million will be made available by an affiliate of CIBC Capital Markets.Says upon completion of acquisitions, REIT's occupancy is expected to remain stable at 97.1 percent.Says deal will be funded through about $28.5 million from bought deal offering completed earlier, $15.0 million from Oct. 11's offering, among others.Says entered agreement to sell on bought deal basis, 4 million trust units of REIT at price of $6.28/unit.
Aug 10 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit -:True North Commercial REIT delivers strong results in Q2 2017.True North Commercial REIT - qtrly revenue from property operations increased by 31% to $12.6 million from $9.6 million in q2 2016.True North Commercial REIT - qtrly net operating income grew by 36% to $8.1 million compared with $5.9 million in q2 2016.True North Commercial REIT - qtrly basic and diluted funds from operations per trust unit $0.16.True North Commercial Reit - qtrly basic and diluted adjusted funds from operations per unit of $0.15 for Q2 2017.
June 5 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit -:True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust continues urban growth with $53.6 million of strategic property acquisitions in gta, ottawa and victoria.True North Commercial REIT - aggregate purchase price for acquisition properties is approximately $53.6 million, exclusive of closing costs.True North Commercial-deal expected to be satisfied by a combination of proceeds from reit's november public unit offering, first mortgage financing.True North Commercial REIT - acquisition properties are expected to be immediately accretive to reit's adjusted funds from operations.True North Commercial REIT - upon completion of acquisitions, occupancy is expected to be 97.7%.
May 11 (Reuters) - True North Commercial REIT ::True North Commercial REIT reports strong performance in Q1 2017.True North Commercial REIT - qtrly net operating income increased 32% to $7.8 million compared with q1 2016.Qtrly FFO per unit diluted $0.15.True north commercial REIT- basic and diluted adjusted funds from operations per unit remained consistent at $0.15 for q1 2017.
True North Commercial REIT : True North Commercial REIT reports strong asset and revenue growth in 2016 . True North Commercial REIT qtrly basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per unit of $0.14 . True North Commercial REIT - Q4 revenue from property operations increased by 20% totaling $11.8 million compared to Q4 2015 . Qtrly FFO per unit $0.14 . Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.14 .True North Commercial REIT qtrly same property noi increased 1.0% compared to Q4 2015.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase to the previously announced equity offering to $30 million .To increase size of public offering to 4.8 million units of REIT at a price $6.20 per unit.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces $22.5 million equity offering and potential acquisitions with urban focus . Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund potential acquisition of commercial properties .Underwriters to sell on a bought deal basis, 3.6 million units of reit at a price $6.20/unit.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Q2 revenue rose 8.7 percent to c$9.7 million .Qtrly diluted ffo per unit $0.16.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Says purchase price for explorer property is $10.5 million .True north commercial real estate investment trust continues strategic growth with second acquisition in Greater Toronto area.
