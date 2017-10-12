Edition:
True North Commercial REIT (TNT_u.TO)

TNT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$6.32
Open
$6.31
Day's High
$6.34
Day's Low
$6.27
Volume
267,888
Avg. Vol
89,118
52-wk High
$6.73
52-wk Low
$5.93

Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 08:59am EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit ::True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase to the previously announced equity offering to $35 million.True North Commercial REIT - ‍to increase size of previously announced public offering to 5.6 million trust units of reit at a price of $6.28 per unit​.  Full Article

Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 03:24pm EDT 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit ::True North Commercial REIT announces significant $106.1 million of urban acquisitions totalling 492,900 SF in Victoria, GTA, Ottawa, Halifax and Cambridge and a $25 million equity offering.Says ‍bridge facility of up to $47.6 million will be made available by an affiliate of CIBC Capital Markets​.Says ‍upon completion of acquisitions, REIT's occupancy is expected to remain stable at 97.1 percent​.Says deal will be funded through about $28.5 million from bought deal offering completed earlier, $15.0 million from Oct. 11's offering​, among others.Says entered agreement to sell on bought deal basis, 4 million trust units of REIT at price of $6.28/unit.  Full Article

Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 05:05pm EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit -:True North Commercial REIT delivers strong results in Q2 2017.True North Commercial REIT - qtrly ‍revenue from property operations increased by 31% to $12.6 million from $9.6 million in q2 2016​.True North Commercial REIT - qtrly ‍net operating income grew by 36% to $8.1 million compared with $5.9 million in q2 2016​.True North Commercial REIT - qtrly ‍basic and diluted funds from operations per trust unit $0.16​.True North Commercial Reit - qtrly ‍basic and diluted adjusted funds from operations per unit of $0.15 for Q2 2017​.  Full Article

Monday, 5 Jun 2017 08:30am EDT 

June 5 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit -:True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust continues urban growth with $53.6 million of strategic property acquisitions in gta, ottawa and victoria.True North Commercial REIT - ‍aggregate purchase price for acquisition properties is approximately $53.6 million, exclusive of closing costs​.True North Commercial-deal expected to be satisfied by a combination of proceeds from reit's november public unit offering, first mortgage financing​.True North Commercial REIT - ‍acquisition properties are expected to be immediately accretive to reit's adjusted funds from operations​.True North Commercial REIT - ‍upon completion of acquisitions, occupancy is expected to be 97.7%​.  Full Article

Thursday, 11 May 2017 05:52pm EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - True North Commercial REIT ::True North Commercial REIT reports strong performance in Q1 2017.True North Commercial REIT - qtrly net operating income increased 32% to $7.8 million compared with q1 2016.Qtrly FFO per unit diluted $0.15.True north commercial REIT- basic and diluted adjusted funds from operations per unit remained consistent at $0.15 for q1 2017.  Full Article

Wednesday, 8 Mar 2017 05:05pm EST 

True North Commercial REIT : True North Commercial REIT reports strong asset and revenue growth in 2016 . True North Commercial REIT qtrly basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per unit of $0.14 . True North Commercial REIT - Q4 revenue from property operations increased by 20% totaling $11.8 million compared to Q4 2015 . Qtrly FFO per unit $0.14 . Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.14 .True North Commercial REIT qtrly same property noi increased 1.0% compared to Q4 2015.  Full Article

Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 09:12am EDT 

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase to the previously announced equity offering to $30 million .To increase size of public offering to 4.8 million units of REIT at a price $6.20 per unit.  Full Article

Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 03:24pm EDT 

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces $22.5 million equity offering and potential acquisitions with urban focus . Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund potential acquisition of commercial properties .Underwriters to sell on a bought deal basis, 3.6 million units of reit at a price $6.20/unit.  Full Article

Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 05:05pm EDT 

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Q2 revenue rose 8.7 percent to c$9.7 million .Qtrly diluted ffo per unit $0.16.  Full Article

Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 08:39pm EDT 

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Says purchase price for explorer property is $10.5 million .True north commercial real estate investment trust continues strategic growth with second acquisition in Greater Toronto area.  Full Article

* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase to the previously announced equity offering to $35 million

