Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS (TOASO.IS)

Tofas announces guidance for 2017

Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS : 2017 domestic sales forecasted to be 110k ÷ 115k units . Sees 2017 expected production volume is in the range of 430,000 - 440,000 units . Investment guidance for 2017 is in the range of 150- 200 million euros ($162.14 million - $216.18 million) .2017 export shipments planned to be 330k ÷ 340k units.

Tofas FY net profit up at 970.2 mln lira

Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi A.S : Reported on Wednesday that FY 2016 net profit at 970.2 million lira ($258.10 million) versus 830.8 million lira .FY 2016 revenue at 14.24 billion lira versus 9.92 billion lira year ago.

Tofas to increase annual production capacity to 450,000

Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikalari : Says to build a second body line at the current manufacturing facility and implement new technologies at the paint unit to meet the increasing demand for the new automobile project Egea . Says to increase total annual production capacity to 450,000 from 400,000 . Second body line investment planned at the production facility to cost 50 million euros ($55.49 million) . After the investment completion, sees annual production of Egea model group increase to 250,000 .Sees investment to be completed in Q1 2017.

Tofas Q2 net profit up at 239.4 mln lira

Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi A.S. : Said on Thursday that Q2 revenue at 3.65 billion lira ($1.21 billion) versus 2.55 billion lira year ago .Q2 net profit 239.4 million lira versus 193.4 million lira year ago.

Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS appoints Omer Koc as chairman

Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS:Appoints Omer Koc as chairman.

Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS announces dividends for FY 2015

Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS:Proposes to pay 0.73 lira gross and net dividend per A and D group share.Proposes to pay 0.62 lira net dividend per E group share.Proposes to pay dividend on April 7.

Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS gives export and domestic sales forecast for FY 2016

Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS:Export shipments expected to increase up to 250k to 260k units in FY 2016.Domestic sales forecasted around 120k - 130k units in FY 2016.