Tongaat Hulett Ltd (TONJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tongaat Hulett reports FY ‍headline earnings of 982 mln rand

May 30 (Reuters) - Tongaat Hulett Ltd ::FY ‍headline earnings of 982 million rand(2016: 679 million rand), up 44.6 pct​.Annual dividend of 300 cents per share​.Early season estimate for sugar production in 2017/18 is between 1 176 000 tons-1 278 000 tons, compared to 1 056 000 tons in 2016/17​.Total sugar production is expected to recover over 2 years, to between some 1,485,000 and 1,588,000 tons in 2018/19​.There is positive outlook for full year with earnings growth expected to continue and cash flow momentum expected to be maintained​.

Tongaat Hulett says FY revenue up 7.4 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - Tongaat Hulett Limited ::Fy revenue of r17,915 billion (2016: r16,676 billion) +7,4%.Fy headline earnings of r982 million (2016: r679 million) +44,6%.Annual dividend of 300 cents per share (2016: 230 cps) +30,4%.Fy operating profit of r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion) +39,8%.FY Headline earnings per share at 852,7 cents.

Tongaat Hulett sees full-year operating profit up by 40 pct

May 19 (Reuters) - Tongaat Hulett Limited ::Operating profit for year is expected to increase by 40 pct to approximately r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion).Fy headline earnings are expected to be approximately r982 million, compared to r679 million earned in previous year.Tongaat hulett's operating profit for year is expected to total r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion).Fy total net profit per share is expected to be approximately 853 cents per share (2016: 620 cents per share).

Tongaat Hulett six-month diluted HEPS rises 3.7 pct

Tongaat Hulett Ltd : Six-month revenue of R8.503 billion (2015: R7.609 billion) +11.7 pct . Headline earnings of R631 million (2015: R607 million) +4.0 pct for the six months ended Sept. 30 . Six-month diluted HEPS of 546.7 cents versus 527.4 cents year earlier . Interim dividend of 100 cents per share (2015: 170 cents per share) .Estimate for sugar production in total for 2016/17 is between 1,000,000 and 1,100,000 tons, compared to 1,023,000 tons last year.

Tongaat Hulett sees six-month HEPS of about 547 cents

Tongaat Hulett Ltd : Operating profit for half year is expected to be R1,350 billion (2015: R1,276 billion) . Headline earnings are expected to be approximately r631 million, compared to R607 million . Results for six months include an improvement in sugar revenue and operating profit .Headline earnings per share for year are expected to be approximately 547 cents per share (2015: 527 cents per share).

Tongaat Hulett says fy revenue up 3.2 pct

Tongaat Hulett Ltd : Fy operating profit of r1,808 billion (2015: r2,089 billion) -13,5% . Annual dividend of 230 cents per share (2015: 380 cps) -39,5% . Fy revenue of r16,676 billion (2015: r16,155 billion) +3,2% .Fy headline earnings of r783 million (2015: r945 million) -17,1%.

Tongaat Hulett expects FY oper profit of R1.81 billion

Tongaat Hulett Ltd : Operating profit for year is expected to be r1,808 billion (2015: r2,089 billion), a decrease of some 13,5% . Momentum in tongaat hulett's land conversion and development activities continues . Fy headline earnings are expected to be approximately r783 million, compared to r945 million last year .Sees fy headline earnings per share for year are expected to be approximately 678 cents per share.