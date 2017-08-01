Torrent Power Ltd (TOPO.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Torrent Power June-qtr consol profit surges

Aug 1 (Reuters) - India's Torrent Power Ltd :June quarter consol total income 30.94 billion rupees versus 26.39 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol net profit 2.03 billion rupees versus profit of 456.2 million rupees last year.

Torrent Power Dec-qtr consol profit falls about 71 pct

Torrent Power Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 1.07 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 22.70 billion rupees .consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 3.59 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 28.18 billion rupees.

Torrent Power June-qtr consol profit falls

Torrent Power Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 456.2 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 25.34 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.23 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 29.22 billion rupees .

Torrent Power Ltd declares interim dividend

Torrent Power Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 4.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each on 48,06,16,784 equity shares for FY 2015-16.Says interim dividend will be paid / dispatched from March 23, 2016.