Edition:
United States

Torrent Power Ltd (TOPO.NS)

TOPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

248.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.70 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
Rs243.45
Open
Rs244.00
Day's High
Rs249.75
Day's Low
Rs243.00
Volume
757,624
Avg. Vol
1,221,134
52-wk High
Rs249.75
52-wk Low
Rs159.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Torrent Power June-qtr consol profit surges
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 03:27am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - India's Torrent Power Ltd :June quarter consol total income 30.94 billion rupees versus 26.39 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol net profit 2.03 billion rupees versus profit of 456.2 million rupees last year.  Full Article

Torrent Power Dec-qtr consol profit falls about 71 pct
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 07:45am EST 

Torrent Power Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 1.07 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 22.70 billion rupees .consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 3.59 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 28.18 billion rupees.  Full Article

Torrent Power June-qtr consol profit falls
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 08:27am EDT 

Torrent Power Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 456.2 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 25.34 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.23 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 29.22 billion rupees .  Full Article

Torrent Power Ltd declares interim dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 01:37am EST 

Torrent Power Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 4.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each on 48,06,16,784 equity shares for FY 2015-16.Says interim dividend will be paid / dispatched from March 23, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Torrent Power Ltd News

» More TOPO.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials