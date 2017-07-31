Edition:
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TORP.NS)

TORP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,359.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-26.60 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs1,386.45
Open
Rs1,390.00
Day's High
Rs1,393.00
Day's Low
Rs1,343.25
Volume
42,895
Avg. Vol
185,235
52-wk High
Rs1,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,141.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Torrent Pharmaceuticals June-qtr consol profit falls about 36 pct
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 05:03am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 1.88 billion rupees versus 2.92 billion rupees last year.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 1.82 billion rupees.June quarter consol total revenue 14.79 billion rupees versus 15.77 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Torrent Pharma's Indrad plant gets 4 observations from FDA
Friday, 12 May 2017 08:52am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd ::Torrent pharmaceuticals clarifes on news item "Torrent pharma gets four U.S. FDA observations for Indrad plant".Torrent pharmaceuticals says USFDA inspectors have carried out audit of our Indrad plant.Torrent pharmaceuticals says received four observations from USFDA inspectors relating to improvement in procedures.  Full Article

Torrent Pharma says it had signed deals with Novartis AG to buy generic pharmaceutical products
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 09:13am EDT 

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Torrent Pharmaceuticals clarifies on news item 'torrent close to buying women healthcare portfolio of Swiss pharma major Novartis' .Had executed certain agreements with Novartis AG to buy certain generic pharmaceutical products.  Full Article

Torrent Pharma Dec-qtr consol profit falls
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 04:12am EST 

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 2.29 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 14.13 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 2.13 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.90 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 15.18 billion rupees .Says approved interim dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- fully paid up.  Full Article

Torrent Pharmaceuticals June-qtr consol profit down about 55 pct
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 09:00am EDT 

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 2.92 billion rupees; June-quarter consol net sales 15.07 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 3.27 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 6.50 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 18.86 billion rupees .  Full Article

Torrent Pharma buys manufacturing unit of Glochem Industries
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 04:14am EDT 

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Torrent pharma acquires manufacturing unit of hyderabad based glochem industries limited . To buy vizag api manufacturing unit of glochem industries along with few drug master files as going concern on slump sale basis .  Full Article

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd declares second interim dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 12:56am EST 

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd:Approved payment of special dividend as second interim dividend of 15 Indian rupees (300%) per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each fully paid up.Says dividend is expected to be paid / dispatched on or around March 23, 2016.  Full Article

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd News

BRIEF-Torrent Pharmaceuticals gets members' nod for issue of redeemable NCDs/bonds

* Gets members' nod for issuance of redeemable NCDs/bonds by way of private placement Source text - http://bit.ly/2uQS0bf Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

