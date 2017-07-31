Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TORP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Torrent Pharmaceuticals June-qtr consol profit falls about 36 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 1.88 billion rupees versus 2.92 billion rupees last year.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 1.82 billion rupees.June quarter consol total revenue 14.79 billion rupees versus 15.77 billion rupees last year.

Torrent Pharma's Indrad plant gets 4 observations from FDA

May 12 (Reuters) - Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd ::Torrent pharmaceuticals clarifes on news item "Torrent pharma gets four U.S. FDA observations for Indrad plant".Torrent pharmaceuticals says USFDA inspectors have carried out audit of our Indrad plant.Torrent pharmaceuticals says received four observations from USFDA inspectors relating to improvement in procedures.

Torrent Pharma says it had signed deals with Novartis AG to buy generic pharmaceutical products

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Torrent Pharmaceuticals clarifies on news item 'torrent close to buying women healthcare portfolio of Swiss pharma major Novartis' .Had executed certain agreements with Novartis AG to buy certain generic pharmaceutical products.

Torrent Pharma Dec-qtr consol profit falls

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 2.29 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 14.13 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 2.13 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.90 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 15.18 billion rupees .Says approved interim dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- fully paid up.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals June-qtr consol profit down about 55 pct

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 2.92 billion rupees; June-quarter consol net sales 15.07 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 3.27 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 6.50 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 18.86 billion rupees .

Torrent Pharma buys manufacturing unit of Glochem Industries

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Torrent pharma acquires manufacturing unit of hyderabad based glochem industries limited . To buy vizag api manufacturing unit of glochem industries along with few drug master files as going concern on slump sale basis .

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd declares second interim dividend

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd:Approved payment of special dividend as second interim dividend of 15 Indian rupees (300%) per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each fully paid up.Says dividend is expected to be paid / dispatched on or around March 23, 2016.