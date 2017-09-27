TSO3 Inc (TOS.TO)

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Tso3 Inc :TSO3 provides an update on regulatory activity.TSO3 Inc - Co has received correspondence from us regulators pertaining to its submission for extended claims for Sterizone VP4 sterilizer.TSO3 - Regulators asked to clarify some aspects of proposed labeling consistent with reprocessing of specific duodenoscopes using Sterizone VP4 sterilizer.TSO3 Inc - Regulators asked for specific testing to be documented pertaining to what they describe as "challenge features" of identified devices.TSO3 Inc - Company is preparing a notice for regulators addressing specific questions, as well as outline intended actions for their comment.TSO3 Inc - Company's goal is to provide a complete and final response within 180-day limit established by regulators.
Sept 7 (Reuters) - TSO3 Inc :TSO3 provides an update on recent activities.TSO3 Inc - a hospital in Canada has initiated terminal sterilization of duodenoscopes with company's Sterizone VP4 Sterilizer.
July 20 (Reuters) - TSO3 Inc ::TSO3 files for an extended claim for duodenoscopes.Has filed a 510(k) submission with US regulators for its STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer.Filing supported by lab data validating STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer can terminally sterilize multi-channel flexible endoscopes with a duodenovideoscope.
June 14 (Reuters) - TSO3 Inc :TSO3 expands duodenoscope regulatory filing strategy.TSO3 Inc says now plans to seek 510(k) clearance for its sterizone VP4 sterilizer from U.S. regulators.Company's goal is to receive us clearance forolympus tjf-Q180V and Pentax ED-3490TK duodenoscopes by end of 2017.TSO3 Inc says seeking clearance for terminal sterilization of two duodenoscopes used in majority of ERCP procedures performed globally.TSO3 Inc- Mark Pasmore, vice president research and development, has resigned due to personal reasons.
May 10 (Reuters) - TSO3 Inc : :TSO3 reports record first quarter 2017 results.TSO3 inc qtrly revenue increased to a record $4.2 million, a 13.5pct sequential increase over $3.7 million recorded in Q4 of 2016.Q1 loss per share $0.02.Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $4.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TSO3 Inc : TSO3 reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results . Qtrly revenue increased to $3.75 million compared to $0.15 million in same period last year . TSO3 Inc qtrly loss per share $0.02 . Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $2.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .TSO3 Inc - "2017 will also see us expand upon use of our existing laboratories in Québec and South Carolina".
TSO3 Inc : Q2 loss per share $0.02 .Revenues were $3.0 million in Q2 2016 versus $3.1 million in Q1 2016 and $0.1 million in Q2 2015..
Tso3 Inc : TSO3 responds to u.s. Regulators on extended claims and provides operations update . Responded to a previously announced request for additional information by U.S. Food and Drug Administration . Co's response allows FDA to continue their review for market clearance on extended claims for sterizone VP4 sterilizer in U.S. . Production and operational improvements co made on assembly facility had a minimal impact on Q2 2016 production . Substantially completed its improvements to its manufacturing facility in Québec .Operational improvements to its assembly facility are designed to increase assembly capacity and efficiency.
TSO3 Inc:Appointed Glen Kayll as Chief Financial Officer.Kayll succeeds Éléna Simard-Veilleux, who had been acting as interim CFO and has been appointed to the new position of vice president of finance.
