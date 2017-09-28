Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Total Energy files a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc : :Total Energy Services Inc - ‍filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018​.Total Energy Services Inc - been ‍informed that TSX has accepted its notice to make normal course issuer bid​.Total Energy Services - ‍in connection with normal course issuer bid, which will commence on october 2, 2017, total may purchase up to 500,000 shares​.

Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services

June 20 (Reuters) - Savanna Energy Services Corp ::Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc..Expects that amalgamation will be completed later today, June 20, 2017.Amalgamation was approved by approximately 99.99 pct of votes cast by Savanna shareholders.

Total Energy Services reports Q1 loss per share $0.03

May 9 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc TOT.TO:Total Energy Services Inc. announces Q1 2017 results.Q1 revenue $84.5 million, up 69 percent.Qtrly loss per share $0.03.Total Energy Services says North American oil and natural gas drilling and completion activity levels continued recovery which began in Q4 of 2016.All figures in C$.

Savanna announces receipt of demand for payment pursuant to second lien credit facility

Savanna Energy Services Corp : Savanna announces receipt of demand for payment pursuant to second lien credit facility . Savanna energy services -reviewing impact of notice and refinancing options, will look to engage with total with respect to refinancing options . Savanna energy services corp - received notice of event of default pursuant to credit facility with aimco as result of acquisition by total energy services .Aimco has demanded immediate payment of all obligations outstanding under facility.

Total Energy Services Inc - :Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. on the TSX.

Total Energy Services Inc : Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx .Purchased 220,000 savanna shares on April 6.

Total Energy Services Inc : Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx .Purchased 110,000 Savanna shares on April 5.

Total Energy Services Inc : Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx .Purchased 110,000 Savanna shares on April 5.

Total Energy Services Inc : Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx .Purchased 50,000 savanna shares on April 4, 2017.

Total Energy Services Inc : Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx .Purchased 50,000 savanna shares on April 4, 2017.