Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Total Energy files a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc
Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
June 20 (Reuters) - Savanna Energy Services Corp
Total Energy Services reports Q1 loss per share $0.03
May 9 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc TOT.TO:Total Energy Services Inc. announces Q1 2017 results.Q1 revenue $84.5 million, up 69 percent.Qtrly loss per share $0.03.Total Energy Services says North American oil and natural gas drilling and completion activity levels continued recovery which began in Q4 of 2016.All figures in C$. Full Article
Savanna announces receipt of demand for payment pursuant to second lien credit facility
Savanna Energy Services Corp
Total Energy Services announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc
Total Energy Services Inc
Total Energy Services Inc
Total Energy Services Inc
Total Energy Services Inc
Total Energy Services Inc
BRIEF-Total Energy Services appoints Glenn Dagenais to board
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces change to board of directors