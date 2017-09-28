Edition:
Total Energy Services Inc (TOT.TO)

TOT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.19CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.33 (-2.27%)
Prev Close
$14.52
Open
$14.42
Day's High
$14.60
Day's Low
$14.19
Volume
19,804
Avg. Vol
30,611
52-wk High
$16.00
52-wk Low
$11.24

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Total Energy files a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018​
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 09:00am EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc : :Total Energy Services Inc - ‍filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018​.Total Energy Services Inc - been ‍informed that TSX has accepted its notice to make normal course issuer bid​.Total Energy Services - ‍in connection with normal course issuer bid, which will commence on october 2, 2017, total may purchase up to 500,000 shares​.  Full Article

Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
Tuesday, 20 Jun 2017 11:49am EDT 

June 20 (Reuters) - Savanna Energy Services Corp ::Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc..Expects that amalgamation will be completed later today, June 20, 2017.Amalgamation was approved by approximately 99.99 pct of votes cast by Savanna shareholders.  Full Article

Total Energy Services reports Q1 loss per share $0.03
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 06:10pm EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc TOT.TO:Total Energy Services Inc. announces Q1 2017 results.Q1 revenue $84.5 million, up 69 percent.Qtrly loss per share $0.03.Total Energy Services says North American oil and natural gas drilling and completion activity levels continued recovery which began in Q4 of 2016.All figures in C$.  Full Article

Savanna announces receipt of demand for payment pursuant to second lien credit facility
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 09:25pm EDT 

Savanna Energy Services Corp : Savanna announces receipt of demand for payment pursuant to second lien credit facility . Savanna energy services -reviewing impact of notice and refinancing options, will look to engage with total with respect to refinancing options . Savanna energy services corp - received notice of event of default pursuant to credit facility with aimco as result of acquisition by total energy services .Aimco has demanded immediate payment of all obligations outstanding under facility.  Full Article

Total Energy Services announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services
Monday, 10 Apr 2017 05:30am EDT 

Total Energy Services Inc - :Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. on the TSX.  Full Article

Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 08:11pm EDT 

Total Energy Services Inc : Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx .Purchased 220,000 savanna shares on April 6.  Full Article

Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
Wednesday, 5 Apr 2017 08:20pm EDT 

Total Energy Services Inc : Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx .Purchased 110,000 Savanna shares on April 5.  Full Article

Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
Wednesday, 5 Apr 2017 07:29pm EDT 

Total Energy Services Inc : Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx .Purchased 110,000 Savanna shares on April 5.  Full Article

Total Energy announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
Tuesday, 4 Apr 2017 08:53pm EDT 

Total Energy Services Inc : Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx .Purchased 50,000 savanna shares on April 4, 2017.  Full Article

Total Energy announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
Tuesday, 4 Apr 2017 06:48pm EDT 

Total Energy Services Inc : Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx .Purchased 50,000 savanna shares on April 4, 2017.  Full Article

Total Energy Services Inc News

BRIEF-Total Energy Services appoints ‍Glenn Dagenais to board

* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces change to board of directors

