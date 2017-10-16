Total SA (TOTF.PA)
45.96EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.12 (+0.25%)
€45.85
€45.85
€46.04
€45.74
7,021,755
5,205,768
€49.50
€41.83
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Total Q3 2017 European refining margin indicator was $48.2 per tonne
Oct 16 (Reuters) - TOTAL SA
Total enters petroleum product retail sector in Mexico
Oct 12 (Reuters) - TOTAL SA
Wood Group wins multi-million dollar contract from Total
Oct 11 (Reuters) - John Wood Group Plc
Total not planning to buy another energy retailer in France
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Total
Erg CEO confident will close sale of Italy petrol stations by year-end
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Renewable energy company Erg
Total's CEO targets 3 million clients in French gas and power market
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Total Sa
Total Pouyanne says some big projects facing difficulties in execution, delays
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Total Sa
Total signs agreement with Chevron on exploration in deepwater Gulf of Mexico
Sept 22 (Reuters) - TOTAL SA
Total declares 2017 first interim dividend of 0.62 euros per share
Sept 21 (Reuters) - TOTAL SA
Ecoslops applies to French authorities for authorization to operate Marseilles project
Sept 20 (Reuters) - ECOSLOPS SA
UPDATE 1-Total-ENI-Novatek consortium bids for Lebanon offshore blocks
BEIRUT, Oct 13 The only bidder in Lebanon's first tender for five offshore energy blocks was a consortium made up of France's Total, Italy's ENI and Russia's Novatek, Minister of Energy and Water Cesar Abi Khalil said on Friday.