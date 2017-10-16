Total SA (TOTF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - TOTAL SA ::TOTAL'S EUROPEAN REFINING MARGIN INDICATOR WAS $‍​48.2 PER TONNE IN Q3 2017 VS $41.0 PER TONNE IN Q2 2017 - COMPANY DATA.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - TOTAL SA ::TOTAL ENTERS THE PETROLEUM PRODUCT RETAIL SECTOR IN MEXICO‍​.FIRST TOTAL-BRANDED STATIONS TO OPEN BY THE END OF THE YEAR, WITH DEPLOYMENT CONTINUING IN 2018 AND 2019‍​.AGREEMENT WITH GASORED TO REBRAND A NETWORK OF AROUND 250 SERVICE STATIONS IN AND AROUND MEXICO CITY UNDER THE TOTAL BRAND‍​.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - John Wood Group Plc ::WOOD WINS MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT WITH TOTAL.‍AWARDED A NEW MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT BY TOTAL, SUPPORTING THEIR LINDSEY OIL REFINERY LOCATED IN NORTH KILLINGHOME, LINCOLNSHIRE, UK​.‍NEW CONTRACT WILL COMMENCE ON 1 JANUARY 2018​.

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Total ::CEO says will look to buy or build its own gas-fired power plants in France.CEO Pouyanne says does not plan to buy another energy retailer in France, is counting on its Lampiris unit to grow organically.

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Renewable energy company Erg CEO Luca Bettone says::he is "quite confident" will close the sale of the petrol station network Erg runs in Italy with France's Total << >> by the end of the year..

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Total Sa :Total's CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Monday that the company was targeting 3 million clients in the French gas and electricity market..Pouyanne had said previously that Total will start retailing gas and power in France by the end of this year and aimed to win about 2 million customers. nL8N1LG5V4.

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Total Sa :Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne told investors in London on Monday that some giant projects the company was involved in such as the Ichthys LNG project were facing difficulties in execution and some delays..

Sept 22 (Reuters) - TOTAL SA ::TOTAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CHEVRON ON EXPLORATION IN DEEPWATER GULF OF MEXICO.TOTAL E&P USA, INC. HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO CAPTURE 7 PROSPECTS OPERATED BY CHEVRON U.S.A. INC IN THE DEEPWATER GULF OF MEXICO. AGREEMENT COVERS 16 BLOCKS.TOTAL’S PARTICIPATION IN THESE WELLS WILL BE BETWEEN 25% AND 40%.‍​.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - TOTAL SA ::DECLARES 2017 FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.62 PER SHARE.2017 FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND IS UNCHANGED VERSUS 2016 FINAL DIVIDEND, UP 1.6 PERCENT VERSUS 2016 FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ECOSLOPS SA ::MARSEILLES PROJECT: ECOSLOPS APPLIES TO THE FRENCH COMPETENT AUTHORITY FOR AN AUTHORIZATION TO OPERATE.FORMAL APPLICATION TO FRENCH COMPETENT AUTHORITIES FOR AUTHORIZATION TO OPERATE OIL RESIDUE WASTE-PROCESSING UNIT AT LA MÈDE.‍TO OPERATE OIL RESIDUE WASTE-PROCESSING UNIT AT LA MÈDE, NEAR MARSEILLES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TOTAL​.‍THIS UNIT SHOULD BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018.​.