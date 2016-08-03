Totvs SA (TOTS3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Totvs to sell outsourcing services unit to Propay SA

Totvs SA : Said on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement to sell 100 percent of Totvs Resultados em Outsourcing Ltda (Totvs RO) to Propay SA for 5.3 million Brazilian reais ($1.6 million) . The Agreement also establishes payment of an additional variable amount of up to 5.3 million reais adjusted by Selic rate, to be paid in 36 months and according to certain goals set for the client base of Totvs RO until July 31, 2017 .Totvs RO is engaged in providing services of Human Resources Business Process Outsourcing.

Totvs announces H1 own capital interest payment

Totvs SA : Said on Monday that its board of directors had approved own capital interest payment for H1 2016, in the total amount of 43.6 million Brazilian reais ($13.4 million), corresponding to 0.2679 real per share . Record date is Aug. 4 . Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 5 .Payment on Aug 24.

Totvs SA proposes dividend payment

Totvs SA:Announces proposal of dividend payment, ad referendum of General Meeting, in the total amount of 66.6 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.4074 real per share.Says record date is April 26 and shares will be traded ex-dividend as of April 27.Says payment to be done on May 11.