Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO)

Tourmaline Q2 earnings per share ‍$0.40​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp :Tourmaline more than doubles six month cash flow and continues profitable strong growth.Quarterly revenue rose 94 percent to c$479.3 million.Tourmaline Oil Corp says ‍Q2 2017 production of 235,540 boepd was up 27% over Q2 2016 production of 185,812 boepd​.Tourmaline Oil Corp says ‍Q2 2017 liquids production of 36,127 bpd was up 60% over Q2 2016 liquids production of 22,640 bpd​.Tourmaline Oil Corp says ‍continues on track to achieve full-year 2017 average production of 240,000-260,000 boepd​.Tourmaline Oil Corp says ‍anticipating reaching 250,000 boepd milestone in second half of August​.Tourmaline Oil Corp says ‍remains on track to execute a $1.3 billion 2017 EP capital program​.Tourmaline Oil Corp says ‍2018 EP capital program has been reduced from $1.79 billion to $1.52 billion​.Tourmaline Oil Corp sees ‍2018 average annual production of 280,000-300,000 boepd​.Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.40​.

Tourmaline expects average Q2 production volumes of 235,000 to 240,000 boepd

July 4 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp ::Tourmaline updates Q2 2017 activities.Currently operating 10 drilling rigs and will ramp to full 18 rig fleet during first half of July​.Expecting average Q2 2017 production volumes in 235,000-240,000 boepd range.‍Approximately 175 new wells will be tied-in during second half of 2017​.Anticipates reaching 250,000 boepd production milestone during second half of August 2017.Remains on track to achieve full-year 2017 production guidance of 240,000-260,000 boepd​.‍Planned outages on TCPL and Spectra/Enbridge were both extended longer than originally estimated​.Unplanned shutdown on Alliance system further reduced monthly volumes​.Cash flow, capital spending and cash costs are better or as anticipated for Q2​.

Tourmaline Oil says Q2 2017 production has averaged 240,000-245,000 BOEPD to date

May 29 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp :Tourmaline oil - fy 2017 annual ep capital spending of $1.33 billion remains unchanged and will generate approximately 30% production growth in 2017.Plans to operate 18 rigs in 2h 2017, with an estimated 175 new wells completed and brought on production by year end.Tourmaline oil corp - q2 2017 production has averaged 240,000-245,000 boepd to date which is already within fy average guidance of 240,000-260,000 boepd.

Tourmaline Oil reports Q1 EPS of C$0.37

May 4 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp :Tourmaline achieves strong earnings as well as record production and cash flow in the first quarter.Q1 earnings per share c$0.37.Q1 2017 production of 233,278 boepd, a 22% increase over prior quarter.Q1 revenue rose 67 percent to c$466.6 million.Tourmaline oil corp - current daily production is ranging between 240,000 - 245,000 boepd.expects to bring approximately 32 new wells on production during q2.first-half 2017 capital budget of $575.0 million will be less than or equal to first-half cash flow.expects full year 2017 operating expenses per boe to increase slightly over q1 rate.Tourmaline oil corp - anticipates delivering over 30% production growth in 2017 with full-year capital budget of $1.3 billion.company's average operating cost target is approximately $3.60/boe in 2017.management believes company has sufficient resources to fund its 2017 exploration and development program.

Tourmaline Oil Corp reports Q4 EPS c$0.24

Tourmaline Oil Corp : Earns $59.6 million in Q4 2016 . Q4 earnings per share c$0.24 . Q4 2016 production averaged 191,814 boepd, a 13 pct increase over Q3 production and a 7 pct increase over Q4 of 2015 . Company expects average Q1 2017 production of between 230,000 and 235,000 BOEPD . Tourmaline has an additional 40 wells to bring on-stream during March . Company's operating costs for 2017 are forecast to average approximately $3.60/BOE . For 2017, management intends to continue matching capital budget to expected cash flow .Management believes company has sufficient resources to fund its 2017 exploration and development program.

Tourmaline Oil Corp increases 2P reserves 64% in 2016 to reach 1.75 billion barrels of oil equivalent

Tourmaline Oil Corp : Tourmaline Oil Corp increases 2P reserves 64% in 2016 to reach 1.75 billion barrels of oil equivalent . Tourmaline Oil Corp says current daily production is approximately 235,000 boepd . Tourmaline Oil Corp says expects average Q1 2017 production of between 230,000 and 235,000 boepd . Tourmaline Oil Corp says anticipated average annual production guidance for 2017 of 240,000-260,000 boepd . Tourmaline Oil Corp says in total, company expects to bring 75-80 new wells on-stream during q1 of 2017 . Tourmaline Oil Corp says 2016 annual production growth was 20% over 2015 .Tourmaline Oil Corp says company expects an exit 2017 debt-to-cash flow of approximately 1.0 times.

Perpetual increases proved plus probable reserves value by 12 pct

Perpetual Energy Inc : Perpetual increases proved plus probable reserves value by 12 pct and announces partial repayment and extension of financing arrangement . Perpetual Energy - announces partial repayment, refinancing of its financial arrangement previously secured by 840,619 of co's shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp .Perpetual Energy - sold Tourmaline Oil Corp shares for net proceeds of $5.7 million, reduced loan amount outstanding to $18.9 million, extended maturity to Aug 1, 2017.

Tourmaline Oil Corp reports third quarter results and updates EP activities

Tourmaline Oil Corp : Tourmaline Oil Corp reports third quarter results and updates EP activities . Tourmaline Oil Corp says has approved a $1.35 billion 2017 capital program, pro forma shell Canada acquisition . Tourmaline Oil Corp says expects to achieve 2016 exit production target of 210,000-215,000 boepd in late November . Tourmaline oil corp says pro forma shell Canada transaction, Tourmaline is expecting average production between 250,000 and 260,000 boepd in 2017 . Tourmaline Oil Corp says expecting a further 20-25% growth in production in 2018. . Tourmaline Oil Corp says qtrly natural gas production 895,256 mcf/d versus 786,910 mcf/d . Tourmaline Oil Corp says qtrly oil equivalent production 169,347 boe/d versus 150,297 boe/d . Tourmaline Oil says now expecting full-year 2017 average production of 225,000 boepd, up from 215,000 boepd previously, not including shell Canada deal . Tourmaline Oil Corp says qtrly earnings per share $0.10 .Tourmaline Oil Corp says qtrly crude oil and ngl production 20,138 bbl/d versus 19,146 bbl/d.

Tourmaline Qtrly loss per share $0.34

Tourmaline Oil Corp : Tourmaline achieves strong first half growth with a cash flow budget . Qtrly revenue $247.1 million versus $298.7 million . Q2 2016 average production of 185,812 boepd represents a 29% increase over q2 2015 production of 143,634 boepd . Company remains on track for full-year 2016 average production of between 190,000 and 195,000 boepd . Current 2017 production guidance of 215,000 boepd is based on a 12-rig drilling program . Will expand 2017 drilling program should commodity prices generate incremental cash flow in excess of current 2017 forecast of $1.2 billion . Expects strong second half 2016 production growth with over 100 new wells across all 3 core complexes coming on-stream prior to year-end . Current 2017 production guidance of 215,000 boepd . Will expand 2017 drilling program should commodity prices generate incremental cash flow in excess of current 2017 forecast of $1.2 billion . Expects strong h2 2016 production growth with over 100 new wells across all three core complexes coming on-stream prior to year-end . Qtrly loss per share $0.34 .First half 2016 average production of 190,820 boepd, within fy guidance range of 190,000-195,000 boepd and 33% increase over 1h 2015.

Tourmaline Oil Corp increases size of bought deal financing

Tourmaline Oil Corp:Will now issue 9,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $27.11 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $243,990,000.Net proceeds of the Offering and the private placement will be used to temporarily reduce indebtedness, for general working capital purposes, and to fund potential acquisition opportunities.