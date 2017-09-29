Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Spin Master Corp :Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products.Spin Master -entered into final judgment upon consent & confidential settlement agreement & release, with Maxima Wearable Tech & Michael Sultan.Spin master corp - Maxima Wearable Tech and Michael Sultan have also recognized validity and enforceability of Spin Master's aforementioned patents.Spin Master - stipulated final judgment upon consent and confidential settlement agreement and release serve to fully resolve dispute between parties.

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :Spin Master Corp- ‍co, Alibaba announced a continued collaboration to further expand Spin Master brand portfolio in China​.Spin Master Corp- ‍announced launch of brands Hatchimals and PAW Patrol in China​.

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Spin Master Corp :Spin Master reports very strong Q2 2017 financial results.Spin Master Corp qtrly revenue of US$276.7 million increased 54.2% from US$179.4 million.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22.Q2 earnings per share $0.22.Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $224.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Spin Master Corp - for full year 2017, organic gross product sales now expected to grow in mid 20% range.Spin Master Corp - full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to increase compared with prior guidance.Spin Master Corp - adjusted EBITDA margins in 2017 are now expected to increase by approximately 100 basis points over 2016.

May 11 (Reuters) - Spin Master Corp ::Spin Master reports strong Q1 2017 financial results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13.Q1 earnings per share $0.10.Qtrly revenue of US$227.7 million increased 40.8% from US$161.7 million.Spin Master Corp - re-affirmed its outlook for 2017 provided in March 2017.Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $206.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

May 1 (Reuters) - Spin Master Corp :Spin Master announces acquisition of Marbles and continued growth of games portfolio.Sale did not include any of Marbles' retail assets.A transition services agreement is currently in place and Marbles' employees will assist in a seamless transition.Marbles' assets were sold through a bankruptcy court approved sale process and include all of marbles' proprietary and licensed games.Scott Brown, Marbles co-founder and chief merchant, will be joining Spin Master.

Spin Master Corp : Spin Master reports robust Q4 and full year 2016 financial results . Qtrly revenue of US$338.4 million increased 30.9% from us$258.4 million in Q4 2015 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.03 . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.09 . Spin Master Corp - including Swimways, spin master expects gross product sales growth in low teens in 2017 compared to 2016 . Spin Master Corp - including Swimways, gross product sales is expected to be in 31%-33% range in first half of 2017 .Spin Master Corp - including Swimways and Toca Boca, adjusted Ebitda margins in 2017 are expected to be consistent with 2016.

Spin Master Corp : Spin Master announces increase and amendments to credit agreement . Spin Master Corp says entered into an agreement with a syndicate of lenders to increase, amend and extend its credit agreement . Spin Master Corp - Total capital available was increased from US$280 million to US$510 million .New maturity date of facility is December 2021..

Spin Master Corp : Spin Master Corp qtrly revenue of US$475.0 million increased 22.8% from US$386.8 million in Q3 2015 . Q3 earnings per share $0.82 . Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 . Spin Master Corp - for full year 2016, Spin Master now expects organic gross product sales growth to be slightly higher than earlier guidance . In constant currency terms, qtrly revenue increased by 23.6% relative to Q3 2015 . Spin Master Corp - sees FY organic gross product sales expected to grow in high teens to low twenties percent range, relative to 2015 . Q3 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $456.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . FY 2016 revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Spin Master reports Q3 2016 financial results.

Spin Master Corp : Reports strong Q2 2016 financial results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 . Says for full year 2016, organic Gross Product Sales expected to grow in high-teens, relative to 2015 . Q2 earnings per share $0.04 . Qtrly revenue of US$179.4 million, increased 40.5 pct from US$127.7 million in Q2 2015 .Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $174.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Spin Master Corp : Purchase price includes up to US$8.5 million payable over 4 years based on Swimways' sales growth . Spin Master Corp says transaction was financed through spin master's existing credit facility . Purchase price for transaction will be satisfied by US$85 million in cash on closing, less an escrow for possible adjustments . Spin master corp says purchase price for transaction will be satisfied by US$85 million in cash on closing . Spin Master Corp says Swimways will operate as a stand -alone subsidiary within Spin Master group .Announces acquisition of Swimways Corporation and establishment of outdoor business segment.