Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Poland's Tauron estimates Q1 net profit at 637 mln zlotys

April 26 (Reuters) - Tauron Polska Energia SA ::POLAND'S STATE-RUN UTILITY TAURON ESTIMATES Q1 EBITDA AT 1.29 BILLION ZLOTYS ($371.63 MLN).POLAND'S TAURON ESTIMATES Q1 NET PROFIT AT 637 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Tauron: BGK And PGNiG Loan 900 Mln Zlotys To Stalowa Wola Plant

March 8 (Reuters) - TAURON ::SIGNS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK GOSPODARSTWA KRAJOWEGO (BGK) AND PGNIG SA << >> ON FINANCING STALOWA WOLA PLANT.UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT BGK AND PGNIG WILL LEND IN TOTAL 900 MILLION ZLOTYS TO ELEKTROCIEPLOWNIA STALOWA WOLA SA.600 MILLION ZLOTYS TO REFINANCE DEBT OF STALOWA WOLA PLANT, 300 MILLION ZLOTYS TO COVER FURTHER INVESTMENT COSTS.BGK AND PGNIG BOTH GRANT 450 ML ZLOTYS OF LOAN EACH TO ELEKTROCIEPLOWNIA STALOWA WOLA.ELEKTROCIEPLOWNIA STALOWA WOLA SA IS OWNED IN 50% BY CO AND IN 50% BY PGNIG SA.

Impel's Value Of Contracts From Tauron Group Falls

March 5 (Reuters) - IMPEL ::AVERAGE MONTHLY VALUE OF ITS UNIT CONTRACTS WITH COS FROM TAURON GROUP << >> HAVE FALLEN TO 1.4 MLN ZLOTYS IN JAN. 2018 FROM 5.5 MLN ZLOTYS IN 2017.CO INFORMS ABOUT ONGOING NEGOTIATIONS AND TERMINATIONS OF SOME CONTRACTS FOR THE PROVISION OF PHYSICAL PROTECTION OF PERSONS AND PROPERTY PROTECTION AND MONITORING .THE TERMINATION OF CONTRACTS RESULTS FROM TAKING OVER THE PROVISION OF THESE SERVICES BY A COMPANY SET UP WITHIN TAURON GROUP.

PKP Cargo Signs 184.6 Mln Zloty Net Contract With Tauron Wydobycie

Dec 19 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::SIGNS CONTRACT WITH TAURON WYDOBYCIE SA.VALUE OF DEAL IS 184.6 MILLION ZLOTYS NET.DEAL IS FOR TRANSPORT OF COAL FOR 2 YRS STARTING ON JAN. 1, 2018.

Tauron hopes to secure financing of new unit in first quarter

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Tauron Polska Energia SA :Polish utility Tauron expects to end talks in the first quarter with state investment fund PFR on the remaining financing for the construction of a new unit at Tauron's power plant in Jaworzno, the company's Chief Executive Filip Grzegorczyk says ."I expect that we will finalise talks in the first quarter of 2018 and I think that there is a possibility that this will finalise the financing for this project," Grzegorczyk says.In June, PFR's head Pawel Borys said PFR would provide financing worth 880 million zlotys ($247 million) to help Tauron build a new unit at its power plant in Jaworzno FWN1IY093.

Poland's Tauron Q3 net profit at PLN 188 million

WARSAW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tauron Polska Energia SA ::Poland's state-run energy utility firm Tauron says its third-quarter net profit fell to 188 million zlotys ($52 million) from 271 million zlotys last year, on revenue of 4.12 billion zlotys..The company said in preliminary estimates last month it expected a third-quarter profit of 189 million zlotys..

Poland's Tauron sees Q3 net profit at 189 million zlotys

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tauron Polska Energia SA :Poland's state-run energy firm Tauron says it estimates its third-quarter net profit at 189 million zlotys ($52.69 million).Tauron estimates third-quarter sales at 4.12 billion zlotys.Sees third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at 783 million zlotys.Company says its net debt as of Sept. 30, 2017, at 7.9 billion zlotys.Tauron to publish final third-quarter results on Nov. 8.

Polish utility Tauron to issue hybrid bonds worth 400 mln zlotys

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Polish state-run utility Tauron Polska Energia SA said on Wednesday::Has signed a deal with state bank BGK to issue hybrid bonds worth 400 million zlotys ($113 million). ."As part of our strategy we are taking actions aimed at securing financing which will result in lowering our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio. This is why we have undertaken the bond issue project with BGK," Tauron's CEO said..As hybrid bonds have features of both debt and equity securities, they do not impact the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, Tauron said. .Tauron is Poland's most indebted state-run utility. Its debt stood at more than 9 billion zlotys as of June 30 while the company's capitalisation amounts to 6.2 billion zlotys. .

Poland's PFR fund invests in Tauron power plant

June 1 (Reuters) - Tauron Polska Energia SA :Polish state investment fund PFR will provide financing worth 880 million zlotys ($236.3 million) to help state-run energy company Tauron build a new unit at its power plant in Jaworzno, PFR's head Pawel Borys told reporters.."We are injecting capital via a special purpose vehicle. The capital will account for about 14 percent of the whole investment estimated at 6.2 billion zlotys," Borys said..PFR will have the option to withdraw the capital after eight years, Borys added..

Poland's Tauron estimates Q1 net profit at PLN 641 mln

April 27 (Reuters) - Tauron Polska Energia SA :Estimates Q1 net profit at 641 million zlotys ($165.01 million).Estimates Q1 revenue at 4.59 billion zlotys.Estimates EBITDA in Q1 at 1.19 billion zlotys. Source text for Eikon: ID:nEM2798456.Further company coverage: TPE.WA.