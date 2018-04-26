Edition:
Tauron Polska Energia SA (TPE.WA)

TPE.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

2.35PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

-0.07zł (-2.89%)
Prev Close
2.42zł
Open
2.44zł
Day's High
2.46zł
Day's Low
2.35zł
Volume
5,965,796
Avg. Vol
3,876,788
52-wk High
4.12zł
52-wk Low
2.30zł

Poland's Tauron estimates Q1 net profit at 637 mln zlotys
Thursday, 26 Apr 2018 08:45am EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Tauron Polska Energia SA ::POLAND'S STATE-RUN UTILITY TAURON ESTIMATES Q1 EBITDA AT 1.29 BILLION ZLOTYS ($371.63 MLN).POLAND'S TAURON ESTIMATES Q1 NET PROFIT AT 637 MILLION ZLOTYS.  Full Article

Tauron: BGK And PGNiG Loan 900 Mln Zlotys To Stalowa Wola Plant
Thursday, 8 Mar 2018 09:47am EST 

March 8 (Reuters) - TAURON ::SIGNS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK GOSPODARSTWA KRAJOWEGO (BGK) AND PGNIG SA <<>> ON FINANCING STALOWA WOLA PLANT.UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT BGK AND PGNIG WILL LEND IN TOTAL 900 MILLION ZLOTYS TO ELEKTROCIEPLOWNIA STALOWA WOLA SA.600 MILLION ZLOTYS TO REFINANCE DEBT OF STALOWA WOLA PLANT, 300 MILLION ZLOTYS TO COVER FURTHER INVESTMENT COSTS.BGK AND PGNIG BOTH GRANT 450 ML ZLOTYS OF LOAN EACH TO ELEKTROCIEPLOWNIA STALOWA WOLA.ELEKTROCIEPLOWNIA STALOWA WOLA SA IS OWNED IN 50% BY CO AND IN 50% BY PGNIG SA.  Full Article

Impel's Value Of Contracts From Tauron Group Falls
Monday, 5 Mar 2018 09:45am EST 

March 5 (Reuters) - IMPEL ::AVERAGE MONTHLY VALUE OF ITS UNIT CONTRACTS WITH COS FROM TAURON GROUP <<>> HAVE FALLEN TO 1.4 MLN ZLOTYS IN JAN. 2018 FROM 5.5 MLN ZLOTYS IN 2017.CO INFORMS ABOUT ONGOING NEGOTIATIONS AND TERMINATIONS OF SOME CONTRACTS FOR THE PROVISION OF PHYSICAL PROTECTION OF PERSONS AND PROPERTY PROTECTION AND MONITORING .THE TERMINATION OF CONTRACTS RESULTS FROM TAKING OVER THE PROVISION OF THESE SERVICES BY A COMPANY SET UP WITHIN TAURON GROUP.  Full Article

PKP Cargo Signs 184.6 Mln Zloty Net Contract With Tauron Wydobycie
Tuesday, 19 Dec 2017 04:30am EST 

Dec 19 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::SIGNS CONTRACT WITH TAURON WYDOBYCIE SA.VALUE OF DEAL IS 184.6 MILLION ZLOTYS NET.DEAL IS FOR TRANSPORT OF COAL FOR 2 YRS STARTING ON JAN. 1, 2018.  Full Article

Tauron hopes to secure financing of new unit in first quarter
Saturday, 9 Dec 2017 06:17am EST 

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Tauron Polska Energia SA :Polish utility Tauron expects to end talks in the first quarter with state investment fund PFR on the remaining financing for the construction of a new unit at Tauron's power plant in Jaworzno, the company's Chief Executive Filip Grzegorczyk says ."I expect that we will finalise talks in the first quarter of 2018 and I think that there is a possibility that this will finalise the financing for this project," Grzegorczyk says.In June, PFR's head Pawel Borys said PFR would provide financing worth 880 million zlotys ($247 million) to help Tauron build a new unit at its power plant in Jaworzno FWN1IY093.  Full Article

Poland's Tauron Q3 net profit at PLN 188 million
Wednesday, 8 Nov 2017 12:53pm EST 

WARSAW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tauron Polska Energia SA ::Poland's state-run energy utility firm Tauron says its third-quarter net profit fell to 188 million zlotys ($52 million) from 271 million zlotys last year, on revenue of 4.12 billion zlotys..The company said in preliminary estimates last month it expected a third-quarter profit of 189 million zlotys..  Full Article

Poland's Tauron sees Q3 net profit at 189 million zlotys
Wednesday, 25 Oct 2017 09:11am EDT 

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tauron Polska Energia SA :Poland's state-run energy firm Tauron says it estimates its third-quarter net profit at 189 million zlotys ($52.69 million).Tauron estimates third-quarter sales at 4.12 billion zlotys.Sees third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at 783 million zlotys.Company says its net debt as of Sept. 30, 2017, at 7.9 billion zlotys.Tauron to publish final third-quarter results on Nov. 8.  Full Article

Polish utility Tauron to issue hybrid bonds worth 400 mln zlotys
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 04:46am EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Polish state-run utility Tauron Polska Energia SA said on Wednesday::Has signed a deal with state bank BGK to issue hybrid bonds worth 400 million zlotys ($113 million). ."As part of our strategy we are taking actions aimed at securing financing which will result in lowering our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio. This is why we have undertaken the bond issue project with BGK," Tauron's CEO said..As hybrid bonds have features of both debt and equity securities, they do not impact the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, Tauron said. .Tauron is Poland's most indebted state-run utility. Its debt stood at more than 9 billion zlotys as of June 30 while the company's capitalisation amounts to 6.2 billion zlotys. .  Full Article

Poland's PFR fund invests in Tauron power plant
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 06:14am EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - Tauron Polska Energia SA :Polish state investment fund PFR will provide financing worth 880 million zlotys ($236.3 million) to help state-run energy company Tauron build a new unit at its power plant in Jaworzno, PFR's head Pawel Borys told reporters.."We are injecting capital via a special purpose vehicle. The capital will account for about 14 percent of the whole investment estimated at 6.2 billion zlotys," Borys said..PFR will have the option to withdraw the capital after eight years, Borys added..  Full Article

Poland's Tauron estimates Q1 net profit at PLN 641 mln
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 11:12am EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - Tauron Polska Energia SA :Estimates Q1 net profit at 641 million zlotys ($165.01 million).Estimates Q1 revenue at 4.59 billion zlotys.Estimates EBITDA in Q1 at 1.19 billion zlotys. Source text for Eikon: ID:nEM2798456.Further company coverage: TPE.WA.  Full Article

