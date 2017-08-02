Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Travis Perkins first half operating profit falls 2.1 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins Plc :Revenue 3,221 million stg versus 3,113 million stg, up 3.5 percent.Revenue grew by 2.7% on a like-for-like basis.Adjusted profit before taxation 175 million stg versus 184 million stg, down (4.9)%.Adjusted operating profit 2.1% lower at £190m largely due to challenging plumbing & heating market and recent investments.Net debt of £377m, lower than June 2016 by £133m.We remain cautious on macro-economic outlook for second half.Remains focused on executing clear plans in place which will deliver strong cash generation and maximise returns.Announced a transformation plan for plumbing & heating division designed to stabilise performance, create more options to maximise shareholder value..Interim dividend of 15.5p, an increase of 1.6%.

UK's Travis Perkins names ex-ARM chairman as new chair

June 27 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins Plc :Directorate change.Has today announced appointment of Stuart Chambers as chairman with effect from November 2017.Stuart will join board of company from 1 September 2017 as a non-executive director and chairman designate and will succeed Robert Walker as chairman.ROBERT WALKER retires from board in November 2017.

Travis Perkins says start to 2017 in line with expectations

April 27 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins :First quarter 2017 trading update - start to 2017 in line with expectations.Total sales growth of 4.9% and like-for-like sales growth of 2.7%.Strong performance by contracts division with like-for-like sales growth of 12.1%.Consistent strong performance by consumer division.Encouraging price initiatives delivered to recover input cost inflation.Delivered solid like-for-like sales growth in Q1, with volumes across group, as anticipated, broadly flat.Mixed trading conditions expected for remainder of 2017.General merchanting total sales grew by 3.1%, with like-for-like sales declining 0.3%.Underlying trading in plumbing & heating continued to be tough with a decline in like-for-like sales of 1.1%.Reported rate of growth for consumer division slowed in Q1 at 2.9%.

Travis Perkins says like-for-like sales in July below Q2 levels

Travis Perkins Plc : H1 revenue increased by 5.8% with like-for-like sales up 3.1% . Adjusted operating profit increased by 4.9% to £194m . Result of eu referendum has created significant uncertainty in outlook for our end markets and we did experience weaker demand in run up to and immediately following referendum . Our two-year like-for-like sales in july have been below levels we experienced in q2, however we have seen a gradual improvement through course of month . Adjusted eps increased by 7.7% to 58.4p .Interim dividend increased by 3.4% to 15.25p per share.